The binational race will cause lane closures on the Paso del Norte Bridge

Juarez City.- Due to the “United States – Mexico 10K International Run” cross-border footrace, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) will temporarily suspend SENTRI/DCL processing at the Paso del Norte International Crossing from next Saturday, March 2. March, 6: 00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., and will close the vehicle inspection lane on the east side.

Through a press release, the US government reported that “a brief interruption is necessary to provide a safe return route for runners participating in the annual race.” The international 10K race that takes place that morning and ends at the top of the Paso del Norte Bridge.

Starting at 8:00 a.m., participants will visit the centers of El Paso and Ciudad Juárez, then cross the border line at the Stanton-Lerdo International Bridge.

“To accommodate traffic that regularly uses the PDN Reliable Traveler Lane, CBP will open the SENTRI/DCL lane earlier than normal on the neighboring Stanton Street Bridge. The Stanton Sentry/DCL lanes will open at 6:00am instead of the same 8:00am. Normal SENTRI/DCL procedure will resume at PDN crossing at 10:00,” he reported.

He indicated that during the race, the vehicle inspection lane on the east side (east) will be closed to improve the safety of participants, but all other traffic and pedestrian lanes of Paso del Norte-Santa Fe will remain open during the event.

“Members of the traveling public should plan accordingly,” CBP asked about the binational event held in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2019, and again in 2022, after being postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. ”