The Beaumanoir group wants to exploit Quiksilver, Billabong, Roxy and other brands

See my news

Follow Le Pays Malouin

Beaumanoir Group, Headquartered in Saint-Malo (Île-et-Villain), it seeks to exploit new brand.

Established in Nineteen eighty oneFrench textile giant, owner of Cache Cache, Morgan, Carol, Vibs, Bréal, has already made headlines by buying Sarzenza.com, a major French site for selling shoes and clothing, in 2022.

Quicksilver, Billabong

This Thursday, February 22, the Beaumnoir group “confirms that it has entered into negotiations for the purchase of the activities of the Boardriders group and the management of its emblematic brands (Quiksilver, Billabong, Roxy, DC Shoes, Element and RVCA). Region of Western Europe. »

The acquisition concerns the activities of the Boardriders group and the management (management and distribution) of its iconic brands, not the repurchase of the brands. An investment that will diversify the textile specialist’s portfolio in distribution.

“Boardriders brands are iconic and offer a lifestyle that is comfortable and inspired by a passion for outdoor sports. We will therefore be delighted to be able to take up the challenge of promoting these brands in the European market,” declared a press release. Roland Beaumanoirgroup president.

A great opportunity

“This merger with Beaumanoir Group will provide new investment opportunities for all Boardriders Group brands in Europe. I join in this opportunity that will enable us to adapt more quickly to a changing world and sustainably enhance the impact of our brands,” says. Nicholas FowlettPresident of Boardriders EMEA.

A turnover of 2.1 billion euros

In 2023, the Beaumanoir group achieved a turnover of 2.1 billion euros. It has more than 13,000 employees worldwide and brings together more 2,000 points of sale420 cash cash stores, including 360 brail stores, 400 Bonobo stores, 350 Morgan points of sale, 500 Carroll stores and 330 La Halle stores. In addition to its distribution activity, the group has a logistics subsidiary, C-Log.

Videos: Currently on Actu

Follow all the news from your favorite cities and media by subscribing to Mon Actu.