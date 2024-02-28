The arrival of ASSE, a challenge for Paris and its stadiums

It is often the case that when AS Saint-Etienne travels, the host club achieves its best attendance of the season. We must not deviate from the rule this weekend in Paris #PFCASSE. The meeting is particularly popular for several reasons: AS Saint-Etienne’s form in Ligue 2, many Greens supporters exiled to the capital but also the free nature of the match, which Paris FC arranges for all its home matches. Many months already.

However, the arrival of AS Saint-Étienne in this context quickly became a major challenge for Paris FC in terms of scheduling meetings. With many Saint-Etienne supporters complaining they could not get seats, the ticket office was only open to the general public yesterday. in the columns of team, Arnaud CampanellaThe General Secretary of the PFC, responsible for the organization, safety and security of the matches, justified himself and acknowledged this new organization for the arrival of the Greens: “We opened the ticket office in three phases. Free for those who first subscribed, with a maximum of 4 places per person. We then gave access to those who had visited at least once this season with an allocation of three tickets per person, and finally to the general public. Knowing that we do not open all spaces still free at once but block by block until there are no more. Which should probably be a Friday evening event“

Some Saint-Etienne fans were also concerned that the Parisians had taken more seats than they actually needed, with seats remaining empty on Saturday afternoon. for Arnaud CampanellaThis will not be the case: “We asked our patrons to take only the seats they wanted. We want to do a favor to those who have shown their support this season and we are almost certain, given the poster, that people will come.“

One thing is for sure, Saint-Etienne supporters must once again invade the capital to spur them on in the race for promotion to Ligue 1.

