The arrears reach 188 billion euros, a record

Employee savings: growing adoption in the French economic fabric

An annual survey by the French Financial Management Association (AFG) shows that the adoption of employee savings by small businesses has increased. The number of VSEs with employee savings schemes has increased by 5% from 2022 and 47% from 2012. The trend is more pronounced for companies with fewer than 10 employees, which saw an increase of 5.3%. Outstanding amounts reached 188 billion euros, an increase of 16% in one year.

As for the number of companies with an employee savings plan, it has increased by 5% to 397,200 in 2023 and 12.5 million employees are now concerned (i.e. +4.5%). These statistics attest to the effectiveness of the incentive measures introduced by recent laws (Macron of 2015, PACTE of 2019, ASAP of 2020 and the Transposition Law on Value Sharing of 2023), which aim to democratize access to employee savings and retirement.

Key role of sustainable and solidarity funds

The movement in favor of sustainable investment is also accelerating, with total inflows into sustainable funding exceeding 9 billion euros. The latter, in compliance with SFDR regulations, now represent 70% of assets excluding employee shareholdings, reaching 79.5 billion euros. Moreover, the Ekta Fund is experiencing significant growth, up 17.6% in a year, with assets under management of 18 billion euros. This development reflects a growing commitment to financial and environmental sustainability by companies and employees, reflecting a collective awareness of the importance of responsible investment.

Collective PER, a popular retirement savings solution

Collective PERs continue to gain ground, showing an increase of 14.3% compared to 2022, with a total outstanding amount of 29.7 billion euros at the end of 2023. Deployed in 158,700 companies (for the benefit of 948,600 employee holders), these schemes concern more than 3 million employee savers., thus benefiting from a retirement savings solution tailored to their needs. The PACTE Act, at the core of the creation of collective PERs, plays a critical role in this expansion, facilitating access to a ready and secure retirement for a growing number of employees.


