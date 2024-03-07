The American military was ordered by Joe Biden to establish a port in Gaza to deliver humanitarian aid – Liberation

Joe Biden is expected to announce in his State of the Union speech this Thursday, March 7, that the United States will put in place the means to distribute more humanitarian aid to the besieged and famine-stricken Palestinian enclave.

Joe Biden must announce in his State of the Union address to Congress this Thursday, March 7, that he has ordered the American military. “To lead an emergency mission to establish a port in Gaza” to bring more humanitarian aid to the landlocked Palestinian territory, a senior official said.

Also this Thursday, the United States and other countries conducted new airdrops of aid to the Palestinian enclave of Gaza, besieged by the Israeli military, where war and famine threaten tens of thousands of people. Military aircraft from Jordan, the United States, France, the Netherlands, Belgium and Egypt took part in the operation, the Jordanian army said in a statement. planes “American C-130s drop more than 38,000 meals” in northern Gaza, the US military command for the Middle East, CENTCOM, said on X (formerly Twitter).

According to the UN, there is a famine “almost inevitable” For Gaza’s 2.2 million residents, the majority of the population, humanitarian aid arrives only in dribs and drabs. On Monday, a Pentagon spokesman said 30 to 120 trucks a day had delivered aid to Gaza in the past week. “It is clearly insufficient to feed the population,” Sabrina Singh warned, while clarifying that airdrops are not intended to supplement and replace aid provided by the ground.

The UN, for its part, urged the world “flood” Gaza Aid to Save Children “Who’s Starving” In a region where the health system has collapsed. Since the start of the war on October 7, the Jordanian army has aided Gaza with 29 airdrops, in addition to another 23 conducted jointly with other countries. Washington, Israel’s staunchest ally, has been dropping aid to Gaza since Saturday.