The 3D render reveals a large phone with a mysterious button

New renders of the iPhone 16 Pro reveal design plans for a larger phone with Apple’s additional button, dubbed “Capture” for now. It will provide extended control functionality on the camera.

iPhone 16 Pro concept

With the iPhone 15 Pro, Apple replaced the ring/silent switch with a new action button, not without flaws. However, this button unlocks enormous control potential with the possibility of assigning numerous shortcuts on high-end versions of the iPhone 15. But this new switch isn’t enough for Apple, which is now planning to introduce another new button with the iPhone 16.

In a leak of the magnitude of MacRumors in December, the site 91Mobiles published 3D renderings of the future smartphone. These drawings show a larger action button than the one present on the iPhone 15 Pro, along with the famous capture button. This new capacitive switch is located below the power button on the right side of the device.

What will the new capture button on iPhone 16 be capable of?

This capture button will be completely dedicated to the photo. It should come with features like:

Camera zoom setting.

Shot focus.

Act as a shutter to trigger photo and video capture.

It is currently possible to assign this type of control to the iPhone 15 Pro’s action button. However, this keeps him busy and he cannot achieve other shortcuts.

91Mobiles adds that the iPhone 16 Pro’s camera bump is expected to feature the same design language as the current one, which appeared with the iPhone 11 Pro. This will bring together the photo sensor, microphone, flash and LiDAR module. The iPhone 16 Pro should also have a tetraprism telephoto lens, which is currently reserved for the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The iPhone 16 Pro will be larger with an unchanged screen size

Just like the iPhone 15, this iteration of the smartphone has a cutout at the top of the screen to accommodate the selfie camera. A large number of previous models are no more, although we are not yet at the stage of the iPhone with a full screen display.

In addition, the parameters of the device vary. The iPhone 16 Pro will measure 149.6×71.4×8.4mm with a 6.1-inch display. Compared to the dimensions of the iPhone 15 Pro (146.6×70.6×8.25mm), the iPhone 16 Pro is slightly larger, wider and thicker. These figures are in the direction of MacRumors, so it is very likely that they are correct. 91Mobiles also suggests that the 2024 vintage of iPhone could be equipped with larger batteries on some models.