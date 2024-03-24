That’s what we expect from a Tim Burton film

The director is offering a sequel to his 1988 cult film, which sees the return of the original cast as well as the filmmaker’s new favorite actress Jenna Ortega.

The sequel Beetlejuice (1988) is finally revealed, and formalizes its title: BeetlejuiceBeetlejuiceIn reference to the incantation used to make a ghost appear, played by Michael Keaton.

For several years, director Tim Burton has been talking about his first major cinematic success – more than $75 million at the worldwide box office, the recognition of Michael Keaton and the revelation of Winona Ryder – and his desire to make a direct sequel, more than 30 years later. The project is finally fruitful, and BeetlejuiceBeetlejuice Expected in French theaters on September 11, 2024. The star actor is back naturally, as are Winona Ryder and Catherine O’Hara.

In this sequel, Lydia (Winona Ryder), still shaken by her childhood encounter with Beetlejuice, faces the return of an eccentric ghost, summoned by her daughter Astrid (Jenna Ortega). The first images shown remain cryptic, but allow us to see a more or less chosen environment as well as the inevitable return of actors and cult characters from the first film.

First images of BeetlejuiceBeetlejuice.

Tim Burton assures us, BeetlejuiceBeetlejuice There is a return at source. For this film, he eschews digital to return to an almost artisanal and authentic creation, while retaining the iconic mix of macabre gothic humor, a clear recipe for his success. Beetlejuice.

The filmmaker has been losing creative momentum for several years now, and for only the second time in his career, he is offering a sequel to one of his cult films. Batman (1989) and Batman, challenge (1992). At the risk of getting lost in too much nostalgia?

Wednesday x Beetlejuice?

For this new film, the director doesn’t come alone and surrounds himself with his current collaborators, as the filmmaker often does throughout his career, from muse to muse. After the obvious success of the series Wednesday On Netflix, the first entry into the world of the series by Tim Burton, finds the artist Jenna Ortega, who plays the daughter of Winona Ryder as obviously as possible and continues to collaborate with the director after expressing her interest in the project.

The actress is not the only one to come from the sets of WednesdayBecause two of the series’ creators and showrunners, Alfred Gough and Miles Miller, Capable of Good and Bad, are credited as screenwriters. BeetlejuiceBeetlejuice. The film’s cast also includes Willem Dafoe, Justin Theroux and the director’s new partner Monica Bellucci.

For many Tim Burton fans, BeetlejuiceBeetlejuice Represents both hope and fear. After a long period of desertion, the director was able to offer new interesting films, thanks in particular Miss Peregrine and the Peculiar Children (2016), without regaining its initial brilliance, which it managed to maintain until the late 2000s. Unfortunately, he also had numerous failures, such as his last foray into the big screen, Dumbo (2019).

Too promising for Tim Burton to be reborn? BeetlejuiceBeetlejuice A lot of legacy should be managed.