That’s close to €500 thanks to this reduction valid today only!

The Galaxy S23 was Samsung’s flagship before the release of its S24 range. This is a powerful high-end smartphone that can be found at a much more attractive price than when it was released, while its performance remains well on top! We tell you everything.

The Galaxy S23 Undoubtedly One of the best smartphones in the market If you are looking for high performance with a more reasonable price than its Plus or Ultra versions which are more expensive, and add special functions that are not very necessary if you are not specifically looking for them. The Samsung Galaxy S23 is currently available on the website Rakuten For €535, but today only with the promo code Rakuten30Which allows to lower the price of this top of the range €505which represents A very significant reduction Compared to the €799 requested by Samsung directly.









Samsung Galaxy S23 Technical Sheet





screen: 120Hz AMOLED, 6.1-in

120Hz AMOLED, 6.1-in Processor: Snapdragon® 8 gen 2 processor

Snapdragon® 8 gen 2 processor Memory: 8 GB

8 GB Collection: 128 GB internal storage

128 GB internal storage Main Camera: 50 MP

50 MP Front Camera: 12MP

12MP Battery: 3900 mAh with support for fast charging and wireless charging





The Galaxy S23 Offers a powerful sheet that has everything to please. It’s hard not to recommend this smartphone which has no faults in itself, apart from its price which was around €1000 when it was released, but which is now even more affordable. It has the same chip as its Ultra version, which is very powerful Snapdragon® 8 gen 2Which makes it a very interesting device, because the new generation of Galaxy S24 does not offer this configuration: in France, the S24 and S24 Plus do not have the same chip as the Ultra version.









Samsung Galaxy S23 for around €500 on Rakuten!





The Galaxy S23 Currently on the website Rakuten is displayed on 535 €, but more with promo code Rakuten30which allows it to be brought down €505. The device is an imported version, but fully compatible with French operators.



