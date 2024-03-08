JVTech News “That’s bad!” »: Windows 11 users are very disappointed with Microsoft’s choice to abandon a feature that has been present for 2 years and that made it possible to increase the number of available applications tenfold.

Hard hit for Windows 11 users. Microsoft has announced the end of support for its Android subsystem and therefore, the Amazon Appstore accessible on the operating system.

Windows 11 moves away from Android apps

Almost three years ago, Microsoft created a sensation by announcing the arrival of Android apps on Windows 11 in partnership with the Amazon Appstore. The feature, called “Windows Subsystem for Android” (WSA), was intended to allow users to access a wide range of mobile applications directly from their computers. A boon for some who see it as a way to bridge the gap between the mobile and desktop ecosystems.

Unfortunately, the adventure ends sooner than expected.

In a recent release, Microsoft states:

Support for the Windows Subsystem for Android will end. Therefore, the Amazon AppStore on Windows, as well as all WSA-based apps and games, will no longer be supported starting March 5, 2025.

Specifically, this means that existing users will be able to continue using the Android apps they already downloaded after the end of support date. On the other hand, once the Android subsystem is officially abandoned by Microsoft, it will no longer be possible to download new ones. Worse, from March 6, 2024, it will no longer be possible to search the Amazon Appstore or related Android apps from the Microsoft Store. There won’t be any more updates either.

A surprising decision with unclear motives

This decision by Microsoft is surprising, especially since the company has continued to improve its Android subsystem over the past few years. We especially note the addition of support for applications in windowed mode or even performance improvements.

The reasons given by Microsoft to justify this decision remain unclear. Some observers point to the lack of official access to the Google Play Store, which is a crucial element to compete with Apple’s proposed offering on macOS. Indeed, the choice of applications available to Windows 11 users is significantly limited by being limited to the Amazon AppStore. This lack of diversity may have been the factor that prompted Microsoft to abandon the project altogether.

The end of support for Android applications on Windows 11 leaves some uncertainty about the future of mobile applications in the operating system. Microsoft hasn’t communicated its future plans, and it’s unclear whether the company plans to offer a viable alternative in the future. We can only hope that it will be a real, comprehensive Android app store. Google’s PlayStore integration would be ideal, although this seems unlikely.