Texas court denies inmate Ivan Cantu’s new appeal

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals denied a new appeal by Latino inmate Ivan Cantu this Tuesday, and yet You still have several legal optionsHe is expected to be hanged next Wednesday for the double murder committed in 2000.

Throughout this time, Cantu has denied responsibility and maintained his innocence.

In this appeal, Cantu’s defense Tried to prove false witness statements during his 2001 trial and claims that the court-appointed attorney was ineffective.

Why was Ivan Cantu sentenced?

Cantu was punished The deaths of her cousin and her fiancé, who were shot dead in their apartment. However, after more than 20 years In prison, he maintains his innocence, He asserts that there were anomalies in the trial and still hopes that the execution will be stayed.

He was convicted of murdering his cousin. James Mosqueda and his fiancee Amy Kitchen.

The bodies of the victims were found in a bedroom inside their residence in Dallas, Texas, shot multiple times on November 4, 2000.

During Cantu’s trial in 2001, the prosecution presented evidence that directly incriminated Cantu, such as A discovery of bloodstained jeans and socks in Ivan’s apartment. DNA analysis showed that the blood matched that of the victim.