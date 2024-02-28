USA

Texas court denies inmate Ivan Cantu’s new appeal

Photo of Admin Admin40 mins ago
0 48 1 minute read

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals denied a new appeal by Latino inmate Ivan Cantu this Tuesday, and yet You still have several legal optionsHe is expected to be hanged next Wednesday for the double murder committed in 2000.

Throughout this time, Cantu has denied responsibility and maintained his innocence.

In this appeal, Cantu’s defense Tried to prove false witness statements during his 2001 trial and claims that the court-appointed attorney was ineffective.

Why was Ivan Cantu sentenced?

Cantu was punished The deaths of her cousin and her fiancé, who were shot dead in their apartment. However, after more than 20 years In prison, he maintains his innocence, He asserts that there were anomalies in the trial and still hopes that the execution will be stayed.

He was convicted of murdering his cousin. James Mosqueda and his fiancee Amy Kitchen.

The bodies of the victims were found in a bedroom inside their residence in Dallas, Texas, shot multiple times on November 4, 2000.

Hours after Hispanic Ivan Cantu was executed, his mother pleads to be allowed to prove his innocence

During Cantu’s trial in 2001, the prosecution presented evidence that directly incriminated Cantu, such as A discovery of bloodstained jeans and socks in Ivan’s apartment. DNA analysis showed that the blood matched that of the victim.

According to case documents, the motive for the crime was greed as he stole $13,000, cocaine and marijuana.
Both the mother and Evan allege that the evidence was planted and that they were not allowed to call any witnesses.

Source link

Photo of Admin Admin40 mins ago
0 48 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

Two JetBlue planes collide at Boston Logan Airport without injuries

3 weeks ago

Three houses collapsed on the edge of a cliff in Southern California International

2 weeks ago

Social Security: People who will receive $1,909 on February 21

2 weeks ago

15 years after ‘Miracle on the Hudson’, some struggle with PTSD while others learn to fly

January 7, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button