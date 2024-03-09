Test – Renault Scenic, Family Electroshock

Renault is launching its all-new Scénic, available only in electric form, with record autonomy for a French model eligible for ecological bonuses. But we have to convince families to take the plunge towards this engine.

2024 is a turning point in the electric shift of French brands. After Peugeot and its best-seller 3008, it’s Renault’s turn to launch its wildly popular Scenic in the supercharged arena.

with differences in strategy that can be highlighted in passing. If the 3008 also goes 100% electric for the first time, Peugeot retains thermal hybrid options on its best-selling SUV (mild hybridization followed by plug-in hybrid). Not so in Renault.

With an 87 kWh battery, the Scénic offers an official autonomy of over 600 km. – Renault

In the Diamond range, it’s the Austral SUV that you should aim for, staying on top of the hybrid models meant for families or the Espace.

Auspicious sign: This new Scenic begins its career under the best patronage, crowned with its trophy for European Car of the Year 2024 presented at the Geneva Motor Show. A title that the first Cynic had already won 27 years ago in 1997.

This fifth, 100% electric generation confirms Renault’s ambitions for this engine. The manufacturer is actually transforming the cult model here with more than 5.3 million units sold since 1996.

A design to embody this change

Neither really an MPV, nor really an SUV, Renault doesn’t want to fit its new Scenic into a specific box outside of its status as a benchmark family car.

A way to avoid the lively debate around this body format, especially after the vote in Paris and the increase in the price of parking. A cynic that will not be affected by the weight remaining below 2 tons on all versions, the threshold for the electric cannot be exceeded.

A new design of lights at the rear of this electric Renault Scenic. – Renault

At 4.47 meters long, the Scénic 5 is 7 centimeters larger than its predecessor. The wheelbase (the space between the front and rear wheels) increases by 5 centimeters and remains generous at 2.78 meters.

The trunk offers a volume of 545 liters, which is in line with the average of the previous one which oscillated between 506 and 572 liters with a sliding bench. This sliding bench seat disappears on the Scenic 5: a reduction in modularity that Renault specifically supports the desire to leave more headroom for rear passengers.

Also note that there is no planned successor to the Grand Scenic, which specifically offers a 7-seater version, which is popular with families.

In terms of design, this new Scenic has evolved significantly with a new front end. It adopts an original pattern that surrounds the logo down to the very slim headlights, which are completed by the “half diamond” position lights seen on the latest Clio and soon on the Rafale. The same feeling at the back with a unique light design.

The front of the new Renault Scénic clearly highlights the diamond logo. – Renault

A way to differentiate itself from the Mégane E-Tech while this Scénic clearly represents an extended version of this model with 70% common components and the same adapted platform (CMF-EV now Ampr medium). The two models are also assembled at the same site, in Douai, as the future R5 has just been revealed in its production version.

On the sides, we find Mégane E-Tech’s door handles that automatically protrude from the bodywork. One of the rare visible signs of this closeness between the two models.

Inside, is the picturesque spirit still present?

In the passenger compartment, we find the interiors of the latest Renault models like Austral and Espace and the Megane is inaugurated by e-Tech. The program features a double “L”-shaped screen with a meter screen behind the steering wheel and a 12-inch touchscreen tablet for infotainment positioned vertically. Everything works under the fast and fluid Google interface, as we saw during our previous tests.

Inside the new Renault Scenic. – Renault

It’s in the back seats that we see a clear advantage in space and comfort compared to the Megane. Reno adds an armrest that can be adjusted to the center seat and allows you to attach a phone with an integrated support in the cup holder. You can also hold the tablet using the two notches provided. In addition to the two already present under the ventilation dedicated to these rear seats, there are also two USB Type C ports at the back of the armrest. The idea is to meet the expectations of the digital generations, who will thus be able to keep their noses in the screen during long journeys.

Finally, it’s also at the rear that you can take full advantage of the new Scenic’s innovative panoramic roof. Forget traditional canvas curtains, glass can be instantly, fully or partially opaque on its back or front. A “Woo” effect is guaranteed with this function which is activated with a button on the front ceiling light or by a voice command to the Google Assistant.

A promising first test drive

At the wheel, this Scenic takes on the strengths of the Megane surprisingly well, with a good balance between dynamics and comfort. Quick access to driving modes with a button on the steering wheel makes it easy to juggle from Eco mode to Sport mode and Comfort mode. Like the paddles to adjust the regenerative braking on four levels, from freewheeling mode to very sharp deceleration when you take your foot off the accelerator pedal.

Our test model was equipped with a large 87 kWh battery and 220 horsepower front-placed motor for a declared WLTP range of 625 kilometers. A record for the French model while waiting for the next 700 kilometer version of the Peugeot e-3008 expected for next year.

Over a little over 200 kilometers of mixed routes on the roads of Andalusia, our consumption was 18 kWh per 100 kilometers, enough to cover 480 kilometers on a single charge.

Renault is also introducing a new rather well-thought-out autonomy gauge: it presents the most optimistic autonomy permanently according to the WLTP standard, i.e. 625 kilometers of full battery departure, but also autonomy according to consumption in the last 70 kilometers of travel. presents. And the most pessimistic autonomy, driving at 130km/h on the highway in 340 kilometers 5 degrees at the beginning of our route.

Prices below the bonus ceiling

Like the E-3008, Renault manages to keep the two versions of the Scenic under the ecological bonus ceiling. It is sufficient to deduct at least 4,000 euros in aid from the amount displayed.

This is the case for our test model and its 625 kilometers of autonomy, 46,990 euros. You can then choose the Esprit Alpine Options Pack for 2,000 euros, which adds sporty design details and dedicated seats, or the Iconic Pack for 5,000 euros, which focuses more on on-board technologies.

The Scenic range starts with a 170 horsepower engine and 60kWh battery, with 430 kilometers of WLTP autonomy at 39,990 euros. This version was not yet available for testing, but could be put forward as a good explanation for an electric family car, even if it reduces the possibility of long journeys.