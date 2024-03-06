Tesla Cybertruck crashes into famous Beverly Hills hotel sign

Elon Musk commented on the Cybertruck’s acceleration power after the accident.

A Tesla Cybertruck was involved in a major accident when it collided with a marked sign. Hotel Beverly Hills In Los Angeles (United States), an event that has attracted attention on social networks. Reported by Beverly Hills Police DepartmentOfficers responded to the 9600 block of Sunset Blvd shortly before midnight Sunday in response to a report of a two-vehicle crash.

It may interest you: Dramatic rescue in the United States: A truck was dangling from a bridge

The accident, which left the approximately 3,175 kilogram vehicle with significant damage, particularly to its left front wheel, was not related to the actions of the hotel valet, contrary to initial reports. The hotel’s communication management clarified that no employee was involved in the incident.

Founder of Tesla and platform owner x, Elon MuskCommenting on the accident, underlining the powerful acceleration of the car: “Cybertruck It is faster than that Porsche 911But it looks like a truck, so maybe the valet didn’t expect that much acceleration.”

It may interest you: Emma Stone sold her luxury home in Los Angeles for over USD 4 million

This statement points to the vehicle’s astonishing acceleration capabilities, although it was later confirmed that it was not Valet who was driving the vehicle at the time of the incident.

An X user, known as @jackdidthatt, initially said the vehicle belonged to a friend and that a valet was driving it at the time of the accident. However, he later retracted his statement and said it was a joke.

It may interest you: X by Elon Musk and Samsung, in collaboration with Stars, sends users photos taken from space

“This is true, the incident happened around 2:00 am and I drafted this tweet joke with the valet and hotel staff. Not thinking it would go viral, we thought it would be fun to say it was a valet and not our friend who just crashed his new cyber truck. The Beverly Hills Hotel is not to blame,” the user wrote.

In addition, hours before this incident CybertruckAnother accident was reported in which a TeslaThis time in the Griffith Park neighborhood Angels. Two men, ages 65 and 60, survived after their vehicle went off an overpass on Highway 134 and caught fire on a center divider.

Both were taken to a local hospital in serious but stable condition Los Angeles Fire Department. This event highlights a series of related vehicular incidents Tesla Happened in a short period of time in the city.

The automotive community debates the safety of high-powered electric vehicles (REUTERS/Mike Blake)

Both accidents are under investigation, and police reports are ongoing Beverly Hills Still being generated, no detailed information on injuries and property damage resulting from the accident is available at this time. Cybertruck.

The online community and followers of automotive innovation closely follow these developments, discussing vehicle safety and the responsiveness of high-power electric vehicles in everyday driving situations.

(With information from KTLA5 and the Beverly Hills Police Department.)