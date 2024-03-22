Teamfight Tactics – Imperial Legends Set is now available

Riot Games has just announced the release of Legends of the Inks, a new free teamfight tactics set. Heroes from the League of Legends universe reunite in an artistic environment with new variants and combos, as well as other surprises.

It’s official: the eleventh free set Teamfight Tactics has just seen the light of day. indeed, riot games It was announced to release today Imperial legends On his car fighter. This set allows you to discover new creations in an artistic environment that is inspired by the style of illustration.a little far. Thus he succeeds Mega Remix. As always, it brings its share of changes, including a new mechanic: Encounters. Linda TangChief Set Director TFTstates:

In Teamfight Tactics: Legends of the Inks, players will discover extraordinary legends and legends through the legendary League of Legends champions. We’re excited about player reactions to the initial content set in the Public Beta Environment (PBE). We can’t wait to invite the entire TeamFight Tactics community, as well as everyone who loves strategy games, to try out this new set.

Meetings on teamfight tactics… but not only that!

Indeed, in Imperial legendsPlayers will be able to meet strange spirits and legendary champions from legends Runeterra. Thanks to the encounter system, these mythical figures will appear randomly throughout the game. They will give different bonuses to the players and can also modify the game to provide the most exciting surprises. Expect some real twists and turns!

with Imperial legendsNo less than 59 champions League of Legends who make their entrance. Additionally, it comes with 27 new variants and over 100 optimizations. But that’s not all: among them, 2 brand new champions are coming to the game. This is: Alunetwin sister ofAphelios who until now was only a non-playable character, and KobukoA brand new Yordle specializing in martial arts will also join the roster yes yes yes.

Finally, this new set TFT Don’t come alone. In fact, players will be able to buy cosmetics in the game thanks to a new feature: the revolving store. This store offers a rotating inventory of items. Players will be able to acquire them thanks to the brand new currency found in treasures TFT. In short, a lot of new features are coming to the game. On this topic, Peter WhalenDirector of TFT at home riot gamesstates:

We’re constantly looking for ways to continue to bring new features to Teamfight Tactics so players can see that their feedback is being taken into account. Each set brings its share of new surprises, and the gameplay possibilities are endless for fans of strategy games or players looking for new ways to explore the League of Legends universe.

As a reminder, mass Imperial legends No Teamfight Tactics Playable since then March 20, 2024 on pc, iOS And Android. To know more about the game, access the official website through this link. Also feel free to share your opinion with us in the comments GeekNPlay And on all our social networks. Battlegrounds of Runeterra Just waiting for you!