Team Vitality suffers its first defeat of this LEC Spring Split against SK Gaming

The LEC Spring Split continues on the 3rd day of the week before the 2024 regular season. When facing SK Gaming, Team Vitality completely missed their match, getting destroyed within the first minutes of the game. Vetheo and his team thus registered their first defeat in this segment of spring.

Vitality destroyed

Day three of the first week of the 2024 LEC regular season continues with a promising clash between SK Gaming and Team Vitality, two teams looking to strengthen their position in this new season. This match promises to be a great encounter, highlighting the vitality of progress and SK’s determination to win. Both teams aim to confirm their potential in this exciting regular season and move closer to the top of the table.

SK Gaming, with a record of one victory from two matches, the success against a struggling GiantX team shows promising signs even though the work remains to be done. The team shows a certain resilience and aims to correct its shortcomings to gain strength throughout the competition. Team Vitality, on the other hand, got off to a flying start with two wins in as many matches, showing a marked improvement on their Winter Split performance. Training introduces more consistent and structured play, which shows significant progress. However, some individual and collective weaknesses persist, although the team seems able to overcome them without much difficulty.

Vitality completely misses the point

In this match between Vitality and SK, the latter dominated from the first moments, quickly scoring the first kill of the game. This dynamic start set the stage for an intense laning phase, where SK quickly took over, building a significant gap of 5k gold just 10 minutes into the game. This early lead highlighted the efficiency and coordination of SK, who capitalized on every opportunity. At 15 minutes, SK Gaming confirmed its superiority with a stunning ACE performance during the midlane teamfight. This pivotal moment not only strengthened its lead in gold but also weakened the morale of Vitality, who began desperately looking for solutions to reverse the trend.

SK’s constant pressure made the task more difficult for Vitality. By the 20th minute, the gap had widened, with Vitality finding themselves in a precarious position, with no real control of the game and struggling to find openings to counter SK’s advances. The acquisition of Nashor by SK Gaming marked the beginning of the end for Vitality. Armed with this critical advantage, SK quickly set up a final attack on Vitality’s base, and the latter had no chance to recover. The game ended in 23 minutes, a quick and convincing win for SK Gaming that showed their tactical strength and ability to keep constant pressure on their opponent.

Match results from Week 1 – Day 3

Monday March 11



finish snap BDS regular season

finish SK Gaming Team spirit regular season

finish GIANTX MAD Lions KOI regular season

finish Team heretics obsessive regular season

finish G2 Esports Carmine Corp regular season

LEC Spring Split Standings