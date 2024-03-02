Team Heretics will replace midlaners for the Spring Split, replacing Perks with Zyro.

While it will consider changes to the bottom lane, Team Heretics will also plan to recruit a new midlaner for the Spring Split. Following a dispute with the Spanish team’s manager, Perks will be benched by the team and will be replaced by Los Heretics academy player Zwyro, according to Sheep Esports.

The 2024 season gets complicated for Perkz

The 2024 LEC Winter Split turned out to be very complicated for Team Heretics, who unfortunately failed to finish in the top four. Finishing in 7th place at the end of the regular season with a record of four wins and five losses, the team struggled to secure a spot in the playoffs. Their run in this elimination stage was also unimpressive, losing first against Team BDS by a score of 0–2, followed by another against SK Gaming, this time by a score of 1–2. Unable to advance past the first round of the playoffs, the team displayed a style of play that lacked aggression and confidence both collectively and individually.

On February 15, it was revealed that Team Heretics intended to change its composition, specifically changing its support. Adrian “Trimby” Tribus is reportedly being tipped to replace Norman “Kaiser” Kaiser, marking a significant strategic shift for the team. Additionally, recent reports from Sheep Esports suggest that another change to the team’s starting lineup could be on the horizon following a significant conflict between the player and Team Heretics’ manager. The conflict led to the decision to bench midlaner Luka “Perkz” Perkovic in favor of Artur “Zwyro” Trojan, a promising player from academy team Los Heretics in the Superliga. This reshuffling of the midlaner position was not expected, especially as Perks was actively involved in training in Berlin with the rest of the team and took part in the scrimmages, but there were reports of disagreements between Perks and the Spanish team manager, which would lead to his benching.

At the age of 25, the Polish Zwyro has distinguished himself at Spanish outfit Team Heretics since his arrival in January 2022. He contributed to victories in the LVP Superliga and European Masters Summer Split in 2022. Despite a strong showing in 2023, with a 2nd place in the Spring Split and a 5th place in the Summer Split, the team did not win a major title, with the exception of the Iberian Cup later in the year. For the ongoing 2024 Superliga Spring Split, Team Heretics are currently dominating the regular season standings with 12 wins from 14 matches and have already secured their place in the playoffs.

