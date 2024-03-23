Tax campaign launch date announced

Taxpayers tax is calculated on the basis of income tax return. This statement is made online Mandatory if the principal residence of the taxpayer is equipped with internet access and the latter is able to do it online. The declaration of 2024 to 2023 income starts in early April.

For any late declaration of income the taxpayer will have to pay penalty, increased tax and possibly late payment interest. That is why it is important to respect the deadline for annual income declaration. For this year, the declaration of 2024 to 2023 income will begin on Thursday, April 11, it said. capital cityCiting information from Bursi.

“On this date, automated declarations will also be accessible online at impots.gouv.fr, in a specific taxpayer area”, indicating the same source. Regarding the calendar, in detail, the income declaration deadline of 2023, has already been published, you should know that certain changes have been made compared to last year’s schedule.

Online announcement calendar by department

Thus, for residents of departments 01 (Ain) to 19 (Corrèze) in Zone 1, the deadline for the declaration’s validity is set at midnight on Thursday 23 May. Please note that this deadline also applies to non-residents.

In departments 2A (Southern Corsica) to 54 (Meurthe-et-Moselle) zone 2, it will be at midnight on Thursday 30 May.

And for residents of departments 55 (Meuse) to 95 (Val-d’oise) and DOM there will be an extension until “midnight on Thursday 6 June”.

The deadline for paper declaration is May 21

For those who are unable to declare their income online, and will therefore do so on paper declarations, a deadline has been fixed for filing declarations. Tuesday May 21, 2024 at midnight (including French residents abroad), the postmark is valid. Please note that the Directorate General of Public Finance (DGFiP) must send the declaration form by post between Friday 29 March and Friday 26 April.

The last date for filing declarations (postmarked as proof) has been fixed by Bursey for Tuesday 21st May, 2024. This deadline also concerns the filing of returns for non-tax resident taxpayers.

Beware of fines, the tax amount can add up

As a reminder, online declaration is mandatory if your residence is equipped with internet access and you can make your declaration online, suggests the administration. “In case of non-compliance with online income disclosure obligation, an increase of 0.2 % The amount of tax to be paid is provided with a minimum of 60 euros,” it is clarified.