Tax authorities will recover lakhs from taxpayers in a few days





A few tens or a few hundred euros: the tax authorities will deduct about 7 million French taxpayers in a few days.

Many French people will have a surprise in their bank accounts this week. Within days, millions of taxpayers will see more or less significant holes in their finances. In fact, the tax authorities will deduct directly from their bank accounts. If some lose a few dozen euros, at most, others will be robbed of a few hundred euros.

The operation should be done during the day of March 15. In total, more than 7 million taxpayers will be affected. The General Directorate of Public Finance (DGFIP) will charge an average of 90 euros per person. However, it should be noted that the amount of recovery will depend on each individual situation. Actually, the calculation is specific for each taxpayer.

Specifically, all concerned will find a debit called “DELEVEMENT Direction Générale des Finances Publiques” in their banking application or on their bank’s website. This operation only concerns taxpayers who have requested to spread certain local tax payments over the year. This is a personal choice that allows you to ease tax payments over several months rather than paying a huge lump sum at once.

However, it is possible that some people may have forgotten this monthly payment request and thus face an unpleasant surprise when searching for Direct Debit this Friday, March 15. So if you see money withdrawn from your bank account on this date it is important to check whether you have taken such a step.

In fact, tax authorities are preparing to collect monthly payments for two local taxes: property tax and housing tax on second homes. Specifically, all people owning property on January 1, 2023 are affected by the property tax. Taxpayers who hold a title deed for a second home are also affected by the housing tax.

Every month, until October, the tax administration takes part of the total amount owed by taxpayers. Apparently only people who have opted for the monthly payment option are concerned. Others will pay their local taxes in one go at the end of the current year.

The monthly direct debit corresponds to one-tenth of the total amount payable systematically. Regularization will be done once the final amounts are known in late 2024. Clearly, if there is a tax hike in 2024, the tax authorities will collect the extra amount in November and December.