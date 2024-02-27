Taking advantage of a technical bug at his bank, he withdraws 90,000 euros for free and denies any intention to commit fraud despite 46 transactions.

necessary

A man from Ghent, Belgium took advantage of a bug at his bank to withdraw nearly 90,000 euros in 46 withdrawals. The problem is, the bank is now seeking repayment of this amount from him in court and the 24-year-old faces up to 18 months in jail.

A hole in the breach. As the media claims HLN And Het NieuwsbladA man appeared before the criminal court of Ghent (Belgium) this Monday, February 26, after he took advantage of a technical error in his bank to withdraw almost 90,000 euros without the amount being taken from his account.

Indeed, for a certain period, withdrawals from some BNP Paribas Fortis clients were not recorded due to a technical problem. “I don’t check my account often, I didn’t know at the time that the withdrawal was not recorded,” he defended.

46 withdrawals to help your friend

But after several withdrawals, the 24-year-old spotted a bug. He does not inform the bank and takes advantage of the situation to withdraw more money. About 90,000 euros through 46 withdrawals with his and his partner’s cards. “My client wanted to finance a friend’s wedding party. It cost a lot of money, so he overran his bank account. This is not a deliberate theft, nor a kind of bank robbery,” explained Ghent’s lawyer.

Set for March 11, he faces up to 18 months in prison. The public prosecutor is also demanding full compensation of 90,000 euros. The problem is, the man indicated that he gave 30,000 euros to his friends for his wedding and spent the entire amount on personal expenses.