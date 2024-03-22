Symptoms, why?

Crystals play an important role in our inner ear to maintain good balance. So they can cause dizziness.

Crystals, medically called otoliths Or Otoconiaare small Mineral particles mainly composed of Calcium carbonate. These crystals are naturally present in the inner ear, in the vestibule. “Ear consists of cochlea, vestibule for hearing and balance” Dr. recalls Vincent Burcia, ENT. Thanks to these crystals, the inner ear Sends information to the brain Changes in the position of the head in space and its positions in sequence maintaining balance. Inside the inner ear, the otolithic organs are formed Stuck eyelashes in Gelatinous membrane. Crystals are located within this gel. “When we move our head, we create a centrifugal force phenomenon while the crystals are sensitive to inertia. The brain then interprets, ‘I’ve turned my head 30 degrees to the left at this speed.'”Dr. Burcia explains.

In pathological conditions, crystals may form have been moved and has migrated within the semicircular canals of the inner ear, or is integrated Each other can give this A sense of movement Very sharp in one ear, inconsistent with information received from the other ear, which is good.

“Patient can recover from vertigo”

It is this asymmetry of stimulation that causes the vertigo experienced by patients. “When we talk about vertigo associated with crystals, we call it “stereotypical”. All vertigo is the same: intense, immediately maximal, brief – a few seconds to a maximum of a minute – with vegetative syndrome, nausea and vomiting.. .The patient feels dizzy, has a feeling that he cannot move and this can be until the fall“ It is important to point out that although this is dizzying, uncomfortable and sometimes impressive, Gentle.

In two-thirds of cases, the cause cannot be found

In two-thirds of cases, the cause cannot be found. Then we will talk Idiopathic syndrome. In third cases Three mechanisms Includes:

there Dehydration l’Long bed rest The injury : “If you fall and hit your head, all the crystals will fall into the area of ​​the point of impact by the phenomenon of centrifugal force.”

The only treatment: release maneuvers

If Drug treatment Anti-vertigo medications can cause vertigo to decrease, “They don’t go the other way Do not treat it“Dr. Bursia assures. “There is only one effective cure Liberation Maneuver“ This manipulation can be performed by an ENT specialist or physiotherapist or a trained general practitioner specializing in vestibular diseases. The first maneuver – the Dix-Hallpike – is performed to confirm the diagnosis. If this causes dizziness, the practitioner performs the so-called “liberation” maneuvers of Epley or Semont. for that, “We describe the patient’s head in a fairly lively semi-circular movement So the crystals follow the semi-circular shape of the canal and are found in an area of ​​the inner ear that will later have a body capacity. Reabsorbs this accumulation of crystals“ In general, maneuvers are carried out Only once is enough however, “It is anticipated that a certain number of patients will require a 2nd maneuver, either due to residual crystals, or by maneuvering, Crystals tipped In another area of ​​the ear. This may manifest itself later.. If crystal-related vertigo is always benign and of little concern, on the other hand, a differential diagnosis may be needed. Emergency care. So, if you feel dizzy, it is important Contact 15 So the doctor can rule out more serious pathology that would require a trip to the emergency room.

Dr. Thanks to Vincent Burcia, ENT.