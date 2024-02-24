Swiss police seize 7 million euro supercar, Internet users are still searching for the reason

Zapping Autonews BMW i Vision Dee (2023): Electric car of the future presented at CES in Las Vegas

A few days ago, a famous photographer came across an unlikely scene while he was skiing. Pagani Huayra Kodlunga was stopped by a Swiss police patrol on the side of the road.

The reasons for this investigation are still unknown today, but the police were not satisfied with checking this extraordinary car.

As these images show, they also confiscated pegs estimated at around 6.8 million euros, that’s all.

Hypotheses are flying

With over 73,000 likes, the video has been viewed by millions. So obviously, some internet users wondered what the driver of this extraordinary supercar was accused of.

And to be honest, we don’t really have an answer to this question… Indeed, the Swiss law enforcement agencies have not explained themselves on the subject, so all hypotheses are allowed.

The police must have been attracted by the rarity of this car. After all, the Pagani Huayra Codalunga was only sold to five lucky (very rich) people.