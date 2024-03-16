Survivors of the hell of Isoltsia, a secret Russian prison in Donetsk

Descriptive – Disorganized and tortured for more than two years, Stanislav Asayev was convicted of his executioner in January 2024 and joined the Ukrainian army.

Special envoy for Dnipro

Looking a bit lost, the man appears dressed in his military uniform in a shopping center in Dnipro, Ukraine’s third-largest city, which sits on the banks of the Dnieper. Outside, the polar wind blows snow off the icy sidewalks. Stanislav Asayev is not far from the slightest thrill. In another life, cold, suffering and loneliness were his daily life. The soldier, who went on leave at the age of 34, joined the army only a month ago. Since then, he has trained in bazooka shooting before joining an infantry unit “grey area”, ahead of the front line between Ukrainian forces and the Russians. Everyone in Ukraine has their own personal reasons for voluntarily enlisting: a father, brother or husband killed at the front or in Russian bombing, to regain their village captured by the enemy or simply to defend their homeland. Stanislav Asayev escaped the hell of Russian secret prisons in his city of Donetsk, controlled by pro-Russian separatists since 2014. When the situation on the front line is dire for Kiev, it decides to take up arms to prevent the Russians from transforming their country. In a huge “Torture Chamber”.