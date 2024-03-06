Surprise, Stalker: Legends of the Zone Trilogy is coming today! | Xbox

Surprisingly, STALKER: Legends of the Zone Trilogy has just been made official by GSC Game World. The integration actually surfaced on Japanese sites this morning, but has now been made official during the Xbox Partner Preview. Best of all, it will be available today!

STALKER: Legends of the Zone was followed by STALKER: Shadow of Chernobyl, STALKER: Clear Sky and STALKER: Call of Pripyat, released in 2007, 2008 and 2010 respectively.

This is great news, as it will be the first time that the titles will be available on consoles. Mataboo took care of the ports and adapted the games for the controller, for example by developing a circular interface for weapon selection and modifying the targeting system and menu navigation.

The console versions will also support mods via mod.io, but this is also a feature that will be rolled out later as the team continues to refine things.

STALKER: Legends of the Zone Trilogy is available today on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S via backwards compatibility. Whether the game is confirmed for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 remains to be seen. It’s a great way to wait for STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl, which will be coming directly to Xbox on September 5 for Xbox Series X|S and PC. Pass the game.