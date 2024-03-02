Super-Earth is threatened in Helldivers 2! Writing will help you play better

Enemies continue to take over democracy and super-Earth. In this JV Fast, the editorial team explains why you’re playing Helldivers 2 badly.

Helldivers 2 is an unexpected success of the moment. Since its release on February 8, 2024, the title has peaked at over 450,000 concurrent players (on PC alone). SteamDB. The software continues to be among the top 10 most played games on the Valve platform. But still, this wave of troops is not enough to defend democracy. Pantha explains to you and Arthur why you are playing poorly, which threatens Super-Earth..

To provide context, Helldivers 2 revolves around an interworld war. From our ship it is possible to follow its progress in real time, through a map of the star system that lists planets to defend or attack.. The game is also meant to focus on cooperation: playing with a full squad (especially on higher difficulty levels) or through community orders is more than recommended, which offers rewards.

Watch Helldivers II on Amazon

Events launched by the developers to spice up the battle

And definitely, February 15, 2024 The official Helldivers 2 account launched an event. ” Breaking news: The Automatons brazenly attack several well-populated planets ” Unfortunately, not all players understand this mission order by focusing on the Terminides., other alien and enemy races. This negligence led to Malvelon Creek (which is a sort of Vietnam space and one of the community’s favorite planets) falling under the control of the Automatons.

however, This is understandable because it is more complicated to deal with these opponents – Especially since the first strategy we get during the game is more effective against insects. ” In the first Helldivers, the intergalactic battles were almost all won so it is definitely the desire of the developers to make the battles more complicated. » says Pantha.

A huge success and a completely revamped roadmap

You should know that even if the first Helldivers were praised, The sequel was a huge success and far exceeded the expectations of the developers. This also caused server issues when the title launched, but that was quickly fixed. In the face of this enthusiasm, Arrowhead Game Studios (the team behind the project) has completely revamped its roadmap.. ” The team is working on it. Our old roadmap is very old compared to what we want to do today ” was Advertisement On February 16, CEO of Arrowhead Game Studios, Johan Illested, asked about the future of the software.