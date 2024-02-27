Suicide Squad isn’t Game of the Year, but it rivals The Last of Us and Red Dead Redemption 2 on this score.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League may not be the game of the year, but there is one point where it does better than The Last of Us and Red Dead Redemption 2. We explain to you in this article.

If 2024 started with some very nice surprises (Prince of Persia Lost Crown, Helldivers 2, Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth, Tekken 8) it also featured some disappointments. In the field, we often talk about Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League – Released on February 2, 2024. Unfortunately, the Rocksteady title hasn’t returned to the past glory of ‘Batman Arkham’… On reference site Metacritic, the service game received 60/100 from exclusive press on PS5 (based on 84 reviews). At JV we gave it a 13/20, noting an “effective but all-too-common looter shooter that struggles to reinvent itself”. However, all is clearly not to be thrown away, here is the proof. Watch Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League on Amazon The characters seem really alive Because if there’s anything to admire about Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League (and which also allows it to compete with The Last of Us 2 and Red Dead Redemption 2), it’s that. Face animation. Harley Quinn, whose eccentric personality makes her performance a whole set of expressions, has been the subject of special care. And above all, it does not leave players indifferent. I watched this video and commented on Reddit and I agree 100%: “I can seriously say that this is one of the rare times (on Suicide Squad) where the characters actually look alive” A publication that has been viewed half a million times “I completely agree,” he says. “Love it or hate it, the character work in Suicide Squad really impressed me. One of the best I’ve ever seen.” About Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League trailer Suicide Squad Kills The Justice League: A Crazy Trailer With Superman, Flash and Green Lantern Game news Suicide Squad Kills the Justice League: A New Artwork Shows Four Anti-Heroes Before DC Fandom Game news Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will feature cooperative multiplayer trailer Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League – Villains ready to wreak havoc – DC Fandom

