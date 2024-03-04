Stunning Heidi Klum in short dress with XXL train (very original)

Heidi Klum attended the People’s Choice Awards on Sunday, February 18, 2024. She was seen in a stunning dress.

there People’s Choice Awards Ceremony It was held on Sunday February 18, 2024 and many American celebrities, especially from television, attended the event which has existed since 1975. The stars in attendance were dressed to the nines, as were the stars attending the weekend’s other ceremony, the BAFTAs ! Among the guests of the People’s Choice Awards, we paid attention to the outfit of model Heidi Klum. Excellent golden bet on it Chic and sexy outfit. She opted for a black strapless piece that was very short at the front. So far, nothing too original. But the queen of Halloween costumes is highlighted by a very long black and white train. This XXL train creates a thick knot In his back! This gala dress alone brings together two main trends of the moment: the combination of black and white, but also bowing, which is appropriate in the very fashionable flirtatious trend in 2024. The star also opted for black pumps with a pointed toe to finish it off. But another detail stood out to us: her jewelry. Indeed, Heidi Klum wears many pearl necklaces in the collection. We love these very chic accessories. Heidi Klum isn’t the only celebrity to make an impression.

Heidi Klum, Kylie Minogue… more glamorous stars than ever at the People’s Choice Awards

Heidi Klum impressed us with her look. But other stars also had an attractive appearance. This is the case of Kylie Minogue, for example, who chose a metallic blue strapless dress. The entire cast of Netflix’s luxury real estate show Selling Sunset was in attendance, as were some of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Former actress Kyle Richards dazzled in a short green dress, also metallic. Rapper Ice Spice chose a very original look: leopard leggings with a long red lace top. Finally, Everything But You actress Sydney Sweeney dazzled us in a low-cut red dress. She was gorgeous!