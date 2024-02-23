Strong words from Marseille for Gattuso after qualifying for the Europa League

After qualifying for the Round of 16 of the Europa League, thanks to a 3-1 win in the return play-off against Shakhtar Donetsk (2-2 in the first leg) this Thursday evening, Marseille wanted to leave a thought for Gennaro. Gattuso, left earlier in the week.

Only a week ago, at half-time of this double-header, he had presented himself in front of the microphones after such a disappointing draw. Seven days later, it’s still on everyone’s mind. While OM clinched their qualification for the round of 16 of the Europa League on Thursday evening, thanks to a 3-1 win against Shakhtar Donetsk (2-2 in the first leg), Marseille players thought for Gennaro Gattuso, the very start of the week.

>> Bring OM-Shakhtar Donetsk back to life

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang said this Thursday evening, “We all have a thought for the coach, who has left. We think about him. He is a golden man who always defended us, who took everything upon himself when “We are all responsible for his departure. “

“I hope he was proud of us tonight”

“I have a big thought for Gattuso because he did a remarkable job, supporting Amin Harit. Until the end, he was with us. He is an extraordinary person, a very good coach. I want to dedicate this victory to him. He was. He’s going to be a part of our season no matter what the tough times are. I hope he was proud of us tonight.”

Earlier in the week, on matchday 22, on Sunday evening, Gattuso could not resist his team’s further defeat against Brest, and was replaced by Jean-Louis Gasset. With only one win since the start of 2024, in the 32nd final of the Coupe de France against the amateurs of Thionville (1-0, January 7), the Italian technician could not find a solution. After the first leg against Shakhtar, he also admitted all his helplessness. A week later, his former players got some answers.

F.Ga with F.Ge in Marseille