Stress Promotes Cancer, A Warning Study! – The New Tribune

A recent publication in the journal Science Direct on February 22, 2024 sheds light on the alarming links between chronic stress and cancer. This in-depth study shows how stress hormones create favorable conditions for cancer cells to spread, unveiling a previously poorly understood mechanism. Researchers highlight the importance of this discovery for cancer treatment and prevention, opening new therapeutic avenues.

The central role of Neutrophils, these white blood cells that form the body’s first line of defense against infection, are the focus of this study. Under stress conditions, these cells produce Neutrophil extracellular traps (NET), similar to cobwebs, although intended to trap pathogens, unfortunately create an environment conducive to the spread of cancer cells.

Studies by experiments on mice with breast cancer have also shown that stress significantly increases the risk of metastases. The researchers observed a fourfold increase in metastatic lesions in mice exposed to stressful conditions, an alarming finding that highlights the direct impact of stress on cancer progression.

To test these observations, the scientists conducted a series of tests aimed at blocking the formation of NETs in stressed mice. The results were conclusive: mice lacking NETs did not develop metastases, confirming the link between stress, NET formation, and cancer spread.

The implications of this research are broad. It not only confirms the harmful role of stress in the development of cancer, but also suggests that stress management may be a crucial element in the treatment and prevention of this disease.. Additionally, the study opens up the possibility of developing new drugs that specifically target NETs, ​​providing new hope for cancer patients.

The study marks a turning point in understanding the link between stress and cancer. It calls for awareness of the importance of stress management as a potential life-saving strategy in the fight against cancer, not just for general well-being. More research is needed to fully explore these findings and translate this knowledge into effective treatments.