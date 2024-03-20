Streamer Amin’s response to Rothen’s big rant

Jerome Rothen tackled Gerard Pique’s King’s World Cup on RMC on Tuesday evening, citing its “revolutionary” format and the fact of calling influencers to promote it, with French streamer Amine (“AmineMaTue”) in charge of putting together the French team. To this competition, the former PSG player took time to respond.

“He’s betraying his game.” Invited to RMC this Tuesday evening to react to the formation of the Kings World Cup – taken over from the Kings League – by Gerard Pique, Jerome Roth pulled no punches with the former Barca defender and his innovative competition. With its 7 vs. 7 matches, its special rules, its shorter format (2×20 minutes) and its broadcast on Twitch, this future World Cup in Mexico (May 26 to June 9) aims to shake up traditional football a bit to attract audiences. the young

But for Jerome Rothen, it’s all just blasphemy. “Don’t call it football. It takes the new generation as stupid, stupid,” he said on his show. Rothen burns, still about Pique. “Don’t compare the place you’re putting to football. Twice 20 minutes, penalty awarded… Let him compete, whatever. But don’t call it football.”

If it is endorsed by a current or former football glory, such as Zlatan Ibrahimovic or Neymar, the Kings World Cup will also be endorsed by influencers/streamers/popular content creators. In France, it is Amine (“AmineMaTue”) – 2.3 million subscribers on X, 2.5 on Twitch, 1.8 on YouTube – who was chosen as the “president” of the French selection, with the mission of appointing coaches and players. Will represent the blue-white-red flag in Mexico. Which, again, infuriates Jerome Rothen.

“They act like clowns. (…) It is only Sorel who takes priority for them”, lamented the former French international about the influencers, in his opinion far less passionate about football. But that is not Amin’s view.

“I’m just here to have fun.”

Invited to come in and speak Rothen burnsThe French streamer chose to respond live to the former PSG and Monaco player on Live Twitch.

“First of all, I’m not a football expert,” Emin defended. “Obviously I don’t have as much legitimacy as a footballer to make a project around football. But we’re just here to provide entertainment. ‘What has Amin done in his life?’, that’s a bit of an absurd argument. Jerome Rothen, I have nothing against him. He’s a big mouth, we know, he’s a player I followed when I was at PSG. He’s had a career, he’s had ups and downs. But when he criticizes Neymar, Ronaldo or Messi, he doesn’t say ‘Jerome Rothen, what has he done compared to me?’ Because Jerome Rothen’s career compared to his is, I’m sorry, but it’s ridiculous.”

“And yet he’s within his rights to make entertainment around football and talk about people with careers 1000 times bigger than his,” Emine continued.

Before concluding: “I’m just here to provide entertainment. I don’t claim to be legitimate in anything. We just want to distract people, offer different things, nothing else. I’ve never said I’m a coach. Legal to be or whatever. I’m just here to entertain. Nothing else.”