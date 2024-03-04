JVTech News Steam Deck and ROG Alley have a new competitor: the MSI Claw portable console that runs Windows 11 and is equipped with an Intel processor.

MSI Claw wants to spoil the party by entering the portable console market in the middle of ROG Alley, Steam Deck or even Lenovo Legion Go.

MSI has its portable console!

At CES 2024, MSI, the well-established PC manufacturer, pulled out all the stops by unveiling a wide range of products, including its new portable console: The Claw. Designed to rival Valve’s Steam Deck and Asus ROG Ally, The Claw is powered by new Intel Meteor Lake Core Ultra processors, a first on the market, which sets it apart from Asus consoles and Lenovo Legion Go in particular, which work with AMD chips.. For those interested, Little News is already available for pre-order (official release on March 20), priced 899€In its A1M version.

As we explained to you above, MSI Claw comes in different forms. First of all, it integrates an Intel processor with Intel XeSS supersampling technology, ensuring a smooth gaming experience on AAA titles. Then, his 53 Wh batteryThe largest in its class, it should offer up to two hours of battery life on a full charge, while its cooling system, which features 50% larger air vents than its competitors, will help ensure optimal performance – even The first tests were not very conclusive from this point of view .

Check out the MSI Claw on the Fnac website

A new portable console is coming to town!

Despite its name which might suggest an uncomfortable hand position, MSI seems to have optimized the claw for maximum comfort during long gaming sessions. It weighs 675g and is 294mm wide, 117mm tall and 21.2mm thick., placing it above the original Steam deck. Finally, there is the claw screen Seven-inch IPS display with 120Hz refresh rate and 1080p resolutionProvides a quality visual experience.

16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage, the Chloe also offers a microSD slot for more storage, a Thunderbolt 4 port, a headphone jack, and a power button along with a fingerprint sensor. In terms of software, It runs on Windows 11 with dedicated MSI software (MSI Center) for convenient shortcuts to games and libraries.. Additionally, MSI announced support for Android games through its App Player at CES earlier this year.

For the moment, we haven’t had a chance to test this new portable console yet. However, from our colleagues Phone Android Already able to lay hands on these paws and make an initial assessment. According to him, MSI is Claw “correct” And manages to show itself “Convincing in terms of its design and its screen”. However, the Ile-de-France media expressed griefn Certain lack of performance compared to the competition – Especially ROG Alley.

Check out the MSI Claw on the Fnac website