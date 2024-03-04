‘Star Wars is a religion for the masses’: JJ Abrams’ blunt warning to Daisy Ridley – Actus Cine

Star Wars has been a source of intense stress for Daisy Ridley aka Rey. In an interview with GQ, the actress shared her experience, which had a major impact on her health.

Currently starring in the comedy-drama The Dream Life of Miss Fran, Daisy Ridley is best known to the general public for playing the three new heroines of the Star Wars saga: an orphan named Rey, with a mysterious past, and sensitive to Force powers.

This extraordinary role, at the forefront of an almost institutional franchise, suddenly catapulted the young British actress – completely unknown in 2015 – to the ranks of international stardom. But as Daisy Ridley said in 2019 At the microphone of GQEven this extraordinary journey to a distant galaxy proved to be very trying.

According to the article by GQ (recently relayed by The Hollywood Reporter), the director of Episode VII, J.J. Abrams wanted to warn a young woman against the immense responsibility such a role might present: “You have to understand the intensity (of event)“He told her. “It’s not a role in a movie. It’s a religion for people. It changes things on an incredible level.”

Subsequently, the actress realized that the filmmaker was not wrong. Around the time of the cinema release of The Last Jedi, she was experiencing severe anxiety and said she developed holes in her intestinal wall.



“I saw a photo of me at the London premiere, I was very thin, and my skin was horrible”She still believed no microphone GQ.

“My body was completely messed up. I did some tests and it turned out that my body couldn’t digest nutrients. I looked like a little skeleton, and I was tired. I was losing weight. I became a ghost. went.”

“It’s still disturbing.”

Before finding Renee’s lightsaber for Episode IX, the actress took a six-month hiatus to recover from her feelings. Recently, she also revealed on our microphone that the imprisonment of 2020, immediately after the release The Rise of SkywalkerAllowing her to take time for herself and better turn the page on Star Wars.



“It’s still disturbing”she recently confided In Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast. “We don’t want people to feel like we’re not providing the service they’re a fan of. But (Episode VIII) Too divided! I think for the first one, everyone reacted well, the same way. The second was very divisive. The latter, also very divisive.”

However, Daisy Ridley asserted that this difficult reception did not in any way taint the joy she had on the saga’s set, and several years after the release of Episode XI, people began asking her if she would consider planning other Star Wars films with her. has come .

