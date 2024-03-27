“Spread awareness without impact, shock”, they exposed themselves to talk about the screening

More than 180 men and women, of all ages and body types, agreed to get naked for the duration of the photo to raise awareness about prostate cancer and breast cancer. A photograph that aims to attract attention without being shocking.

Pahal was born in October 2019. Christophe Latour, a general practitioner based in Rochefort (Charente-Maritime) and Hugo Guerin, a hairdresser from La Rochelle, created the movement called ‘Man Cause Man Combat’.

“The objective is not to recover money as the association can. We wanted to take photos aimed at raising awareness of prostate cancer among men, municipalities, the government, the medical community, without traumatizing it.assures Hugo Guerin.

A hairdresser for thirty-five years, the number of clients discussing ‘cancer’ with her has become a daily occurrence. “In my living room, I hear the word cancer every day. But I realized that prostate cancer was rarely mentioned, even less by the men affected..

Hugo Guerin therefore started this movement: “Why can we so easily talk about Pink October and not Blue November? I know people have a way of doing things and sounding.”.

To make these photos a spokesperson, these photos aim to impress and create awareness without shocking people’s eyes. Hugo Guerin Hairdresser in La Rochelle, co-founder of the ‘Man Cause Man Combat’ movement

With the help of a photographer friend, Sabrina Bailey, the movement aimed to bring acceptable men together to take photos.to break this taboo by posing naked, hidden sex”, replies the 48-year-old hairdresser. “To make these photos a spokesperson, these photos aim to impress and create awareness without shocking people’s eyes. It doesn’t matter where they look at it, we just want to challenge them by demystifying the subject.”.



There are about twenty of them who accepted this challenge for a good cause

•

© Sabrina Bailey

According to him, the medical world dares to communicate very little on this topic. “It is only about prevention. A doctor may say to his patient: ‘You are 50 years old, I recommend you to be examined’. A doctor can do a rectal exam, but very few doctors want to do it for multiple reasons.”

It has been almost five years since the movement was born and the number of volunteers who agree to pose nude is increasing. In terms of selection criteria, it is very simple. “People can contact me by phone or on our Facebook page. We are looking for men and women of all ages, all backgrounds, all body types who are accepting and whose goal is to share a moment together.Hugo reveals Guerin.

It wasn’t just the men who stripped down for this ninth photo session. A little over 80 women agreed to pose topless, wearing white stockings, hiding their arms. A new initiative for this movement: “I want this photo to affect people’s eyes again in a different way. I also had a big request from the ladies.explains the forty-year-old hairdresser.



90 women also posed nude for the first time to raise awareness about breast cancer screening.

•

© Sabrina Bailey

Posted on social networks a few days ago, 95 men and 90 women took part in this ninth photoshoot at the Fromentin Chapel in La Rochelle. With the support of her photographer friend Sabrina Bailey and graphic designer, “Who, from the beginning, has been by our side and, moreover, concerned; It’s a way to participate in our movement.”Hugo Guérin adds. An excellent approach is to invite as many men and women to the test as possible.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in France and represents the leading cause of death in women. According to Public Health France, “LBreast cancer represents a third of all new cancer cases in women. Breast cancer can be detected at an early stage through mammography screening. a A planned screening program Offered to all women aged 50 to 74 in France..

For men, prostate cancer (59,800 new cases in 2018) is the most common, ahead of lung and colorectal cancer (33,000 and 26,000 new cases in 2023, respectively), again according to Health Statistics. Public France.