Spotify launches music videos and seriously threatens YouTube

Spotify announces that the app now integrates music videos on iOS and Android. For the moment, only premium subscribers in certain countries around the world can take advantage of this new feature which is still in the testing phase.

© Unsplash

Spotify alienated a good number of its users by announcing an increase in the price of its subscriptions in early March. The forum blamed the government and the new tax Intended to fund the National Music Center Presented this year.

To continue availing Premium, Family or Duo plans, subscribers will have no option but to pay more when the increase is implemented. This price increase will probably go better thanks A new video function that Spotify is starting to test in some countries.

Spotify launches music videos on its app in many countries

Spotify is testing a new feature in beta in several countries around the world, such as the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, Brazil, Colombia, the Philippines, Indonesia, and Kenya.

Spotify Premium users who live in one of these regions can access music videos directly within the app. To enjoy it on iOS and Android, a subscriber must simply select the “Switch to Video” option while on a compatible song. It can be read in portrait or landscape mode. However, Spotify doesn’t allow you to play PiP clips like YouTube Premium.

For the moment, the music video catalog is limited, but it still contains Hit songs from international artists like Ed Sheeran, Doja Cat or Ice Spice. With the compilation of video clips, Spotify, which until now was limited to audio streaming, is following in the footsteps of YouTube.

” In my own experience and that of countless others, music videos often play a key role in taking you from listener to fan. said Charlie Hellman, Spotify’s vice president and head of music products.

The platform indicates that it plans to expand its list of clips and offer this functionality in more countries in the future. We don’t know yet if France is worried.