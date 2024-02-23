Sony PlayStation has just announced the good news we’ve been waiting for

In great news, Sony announced that it is working on PlayStation VR 2 compatibility with PC. It will then become a highly recommended helmet.

PlayStation VR 2 is celebrating its first anniversary. When it was released, the PlayStation 5 virtual reality headset didn’t really convince us. Not that it’s a bad VR headset. On the contrary, technically, it is one of the best headsets on the market. And yet, its limited compatibility with the PS5 and its poor games library, verifiable even 12 months after its launch, don’t allow us to really recommend it.

Completely unexpectedly, and through a simple mention in an article on the official PlayStation blog, the brand may have just announced a savings change for its high-end headset.

Official compatibility comes with PC

We can actually read the following statement on the PlayStation Blog.

Additionally, we’re excited to announce that we’re testing the ability for PS VR2 players to access new games on PC, to provide even more variety beyond the PS VR2 titles available through PS5. We hope to have this feature available in 2024, so stay tuned!

You read that right, Sony should make PS VR 2 compatible with PC from 2024. A logical continuation of a manufacturer that publishes more and more of its games on Steam. For almost a year now, all kinds of hackers have been trying to force compatibility with PS VR 2 on PC, without really achieving the perfect result. It is very good news to know that official support will be given.

There’s no longer any need to wait for the release of Half-Life Alix on PS5 to hope to benefit from Sony’s excellent headset functions, so you’ll have to wait for PS VR 2 compatibility directly with Steam. Sony doesn’t venture to definitively promise an update for 2024, but the first step is there.

Remember that the PlayStation VR 2 offers two excellent 4K Oled screens with a refresh rate of significantly 120 Hz and HDR support. The supplied controllers benefit from DualSense technologies such as precise haptic feedback or adaptive triggers. Finally, the headset integrates an eye tracking system that allows foveal rendering, which optimizes game performance.

Suffice it to say that PS VR 2 will be at the top of our recommendations the day this update becomes available.