Something new soon after the closure of La Concha and McDonalds de la Barre in Anlette

For different reasons, both institutions closed their doors. McDonald’s, which opened in 1998, was a far cry from the standards imposed on the brand’s fast-food restaurants today. As for La Concha, it had to close its doors for financial reasons. Built in the early 1970s, just like the ice rink, it changed ownership after years as a reference in BAB for fish lovers.

Both restaurants had in common that they occupied city spaces. Like an ice rink, into which they are admitted. The municipality was therefore concerned about the fate of these now unoccupied spaces, each with its own status: the part allocated to Mc Do is subject to auction, while the business of La Concha is under the regime of a commercial lease.

After its liquidation by the Bayonne Commercial Court, a representative was appointed by La Concha to find a buyer for the vacant premises. “We know that a candidate has been chosen,” says Xavier de Paredes, the municipal councilor responsible for the economy. He approached City Services to present the project he wanted to develop. It will retain the La Concha name. »

Candidates for the season

For the fast-food premises, the deadline imposed by the deadline did not make it possible to open the traditional process for awarding tenders. But instead of keeping the restaurant closed all summer, the choice was made to offer it as a seasonal initiative. “We have received many applications,” says Xavier de Paredes. In a very different register and one that is not just related to catering. We have fixed March 31 for receiving proposals. An ad hoc commission responsible for the sites up for tender, made up of six elected officials from the majority and two elected officials from the opposition, will then select the selected file, which will be submitted to Mayor Claude Olive for approval. »

Then the lucky person will have, for the duration of the season, an exceptional nature spot on two levels, the top floor offering a unique 180° view of the Pignada forest from above. East, the Atlantic Ocean to the west, and the Rune to the south, when the sky is clear. It will then be a matter of finding a buyer for a more permanent period.