Some will regret buying it

Korean giant Samsung Recently released its series Galaxy S24, to the delight of fans of the firm. The new smartphones have made a meteoric entry into the market, with satisfaction ratings surpassing the iPhone, a report shows. PerfectRec. In his report, the latter clarifies that “ These customer satisfaction numbers are far higher than any previous generation of Samsung Galaxy S phones. »

Among the new features that made this launch a success, there is the integration of artificial intelligence, which probably played a big role. However, today we learned that the S23, as well as other models, will receive similar features in a future update. Some may regret taking this step S24 because You only have to wait for three months to get the benefits GalaxyAI On other smartphones of the brand. Samsung However, it announced its arrival on another model without specifying a date.

When, for whom?

As reported by our colleagues CNET, Galaxy AIMust appear on many models of the Korean giant, and this During the update which is planned for the end of March. The smartphone that will benefit from it is Samsung Galaxy S23, the Galaxy S23FEThe Galaxy Z Flip 5And Galaxy Tab S9.

The features in question include chat assist, circle to search, generative edit and live translate. The first allows you to rewrite the text in another way. Another is efficiency Circle to find, which allows you to circle something on the screen to start a Google search for what was circled. for no Generative edit, it allows you to manipulate the objects in the photo as you wish. And best for the end, Live translation which translates calls in real time.

This last functionality is also the only real innovation. of course, Samsung It has innovated by centralizing all these AI functions into its OS itself, but in terms of pure functionality, the rest already exists.

Galaxy AI is coming to other devices

SamsungRohan recently admitted:

In the near future, select Galaxy wearables will use AI to improve digital health and usher in a whole new era of enhanced and intelligent health experiences.

