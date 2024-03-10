Soldier Hollow – Chastity for Eric Perot in the sprint ahead of Emilion Jacqueline

A magnificent performance by the French men’s team at Sprint With the first breakthrough in Soldier Hollow World Cup By Eric Perot opposite Emilien Jacqueline. Outside the top 15, Johannes Bo still lost points to his brother Tarjei.

A proud day for Eric Perot

This March 9, 2024 will prove to be a milestone in the career ofEric Perot. At the age of 22, the young Frenchman has his first victory World Cup. With much promise for the future of French biathlon, it struck a big blow at Soldier Hollow, 24 hours after a tough relay performance.

Eric Perot (FRA) © Manzoni/NordicFocus

Perfect behind a rifle, Eric Perot came out of the shot permanent with a delay of 2.7 seconds Sebastian Samuelson. On a very big day, he managed the necessary effort in the final loop to take the best provisional time at the finish, 3.9 seconds ahead. Emilion Jacqueline. We had to wait for the last bibs and especially him Johann-Olav Botton (98) from PC-Valendry to confirm this first consecration to the biathlete. He said it, he expected it, he did it! And he will get a chance to ride on this great victory tomorrow chase.

Eric Perot (FRA) © Manzoni/NordicFocus

Emilion Jacqueline finds her way to the podium

The happiness is double for the second-placed French teamEmilion Jacqueline. Wearing Bib 2, Villardian was in Olympic form, with the second skiing time 1.8 seconds behind. Johannes Bo. Despite two shooting errors permanent, he was still on a winning streak. Logically the first temporary upon arrival, only his compatriots Eric Perot His time was erased by 3.9 seconds. A very good second, it’s first podiumEmilion Jacqueline in World Cup From December 11, 2022.

Emilian Jacqueline (FRA) © Manzoni/NordicFocus

Threaten Johan-Olav Botton on his first podium

A Norwegian almost spoiled the French celebration this Saturday! Bib 98, Johann-Olav Botton It made him shiver Eric Perot Following the full performance to the end. On the North American tour, the eighth Norwegian representative dropped out due to an extra quota at the end of winter permanent Just 8 seconds behind the Frenchman for flawless shooting. With just 5.9 seconds remaining at 8.2 kilometers, the gap went in the right direction to the finish line at the end. 11.3 seconds back, enough to secure his first career podium in his fourth race. World Cup.

Johan-Olav Botton (NOR) © Manzoni/NordicFocus

For 1.6 seconds, Johann-Olav Botton Finishes ahead of his compatriot Sterla Holm Lagrid (9/10). First from the last shot, Sebastian Samuelson (10/10) is fifth. Starting this winter under the colors of the United States, Campbell Wright (9/10) Finished sixth just 20 seconds from victory. His best performance (age 22 on 25 May)

Well done to Tarjei Boi, mistake by Quentin Fillon Mallet

For general classification races, Tarjei Bo Very good operation done. Seventh with two faults, he regains precious points Johannes BoOnly seventeenth with four laps to go Fine. The latter still wears the yellow bib, but the gap has narrowed to 47 units. The suspense is still total!

Johannes Thingness Bow (NOR) © Manzoni/NordicFocus

There is a disappointment for the other French people involved, and especially for Quentin Fillon Mallet. In rhythm on skis, perfect on shots levelHe made a mistake once permanent. 150 extra meters that would still leave him in contention for the podium, or even victory. But the Jura native made a big mistake. Thinking he had done 5/5, he started his last loop without going straight throughring of Fine. Result, 2 minutes Fine Added to his final time. Thirty-first at 1 minute 35 secondsEric Perot, Quentin Fillon Mallet There can be great regret.

Quentin Fillon Mallet (FRA) © Manzoni/NordicFocus

with the four doshas, Fabian Cloud Got thirty-seventh position. For two less errors Oscar Lombardot, the fifty-fifth. It just passes for Antonin Guigonat with a view of chase Tomorrow, the fifty-fifth (8/10 shooting).

Full results:

Photo credit: Manzoni/NordicFocus