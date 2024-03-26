Social Security: April SSI Payment Schedule | Calendar | Mix

The countdown has begun! This United States Social Security Administration (SSA) Announced that payment of Supplemental Security Income (SSI) for the month of April 2024 will start in a few days. When exactly? If you still do not know the date, here at Gestión I will provide you with the information you need to know about this special social security payment that only a part of the North American population can access.

In case you didn’t know, SSI benefits are only available to individuals who have limited income due to a physical disability. Generally, the amount does not exceed US$1,000 – US$943 to be exact – and is distributed as long as tax returns are involved.

Below, find out the SSI payment date and how much you will get according to your category during the month of April:

SSI: April Payment Schedule in the United States

In case you didn’t know, the next deposit for the next month will be given in less than two weeks. April 1st to be exact. This amount will benefit people who have a significant disability that affects their income.

To be eligible for SSI, all beneficiaries must have a manifest disability such as partial blindness or physical or mental conditions that severely limit their daily activities for a period of 12 months or more. This pension also includes those who are awaiting death due to terminal illness.

2024 Payment Schedule (Photo: SSA)

In addition, those who live with SSI recipients and provide essential care may also be eligible for monthly payments. These people are called ‘Essential People’ and they can also enjoy this benefit.

You should keep in mind that if the date falls on a holiday or weekend, it will be moved to the next business day.

SSI: How much will beneficiaries receive in April 2024?

Below, I present the average amount that beneficiaries of the SSI program will receive for the year 2024, according to information provided by the SSA.

Average individual payout: US$943

Average pay per couple: US$1,415

Essentials: US$473.

What are the SSI payment methods?

SSI payments are made electronically, and there are two options for receiving the money:

Direct deposit into bank account : This is an easy and secure way to receive your payments. You must contact your bank or contact SSI to get payment.

: This is an easy and secure way to receive your payments. You must contact your bank or contact SSI to get payment. Direct Express Debit Card Program: It is done through Direct Express Card, where payments are deposited as per schedule. You should contact the Treasury Department at 1-800-333-1795 or register online.

More information about Social Security

How to file for Social Security?

To access the Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) program in the United States, you must meet the following criteria: