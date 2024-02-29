SNCF: Why TGV Inoui ticket prices will increase by 2.6% in 2024

necessary

A few hours after announcing its annual results, we learned that SNCF has decided to increase TGV Inoui ticket prices by 2.6%. TGV Ouigo prices will remain unchanged.



This year the train will cost more. TGV Inoui prices will increase by 2.6% in 2024 compared to 2023, SNCF announced during the presentation of its annual results. On the other hand, the prices of TGV Ouigo will not change. Advantage card prices will also remain unchanged.

“It has been two years where we will not raise prices in line with our costs,” underlined Jean-Pierre Ferrandou, CEO of SNCF. In 2023, TGV prices increased by 5%.

The rise in rail toll prices explains a good part of the TGV ticket increase. To be able to use the railway infrastructure, SNCF voyagers must pay a right-of-way to SNCF Réseau, the percentage of which represents 40% of the final ticket price.

Net profit of 1.3 billion euros

SNCF on Wednesday announced a net profit of 1.3 billion euros in 2023 on a turnover of 41.8 billion euros. A year ago, the railway company’s net profit reached 2.4 billion. This is the third year in a row that the SNCF accounts are in the green. The company had to face a strike against an increase in electricity costs (+14%) and pension reforms, which cost 350 million.

For 2024, SNCF plans to invest 11.7 billion euros this year in the purchase of rolling stock, network regeneration and station renovation.

156 million passengers: a record

Last year SNCF transported 156 million passengers. A record. But there is also a problem for SNCF. The TGV fleet is limited and demand is increasing. The new TGV-M, which will offer more seats, will not be delivered by Alstom before the summer of 2025 at the earliest.