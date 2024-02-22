SNCF limits the number of bags on board the TGV InOui under a 50 euro fine from September

Passengers at Montparnasse station in Paris, Saturday, February 17, 2024. Aurelien Morissard / AP

SNCF has changed its baggage policy on board the TGV InOui from 15 February. The French national railway company now imposes a maximum of two large pieces of luggage and one piece of hand luggage per person, a spokesperson for the railway group announced on Thursday 22 February.

Tourists, who had hitherto had the responsibility “To be able to carry all of them (his) goods”Now two suitcases or bags of maximum size of 70 cm × 90 cm × 50 cm and one small bag of size 30 cm × 40 cm × 15 cm will be allowed.

Information disclosed by Le Figaro On Wednesday, many negative reactions were provoked on social networks. Especially since the measure was deployed last Thursday, the eve of the strike, which saw one of two mainline trains canceled over the school holiday weekend in that part of the country.

A fine of 50 euros

“The baggage policy will remain the same as before”An SNCF spokesman clarified to Agence France-Presse. “But the rules were not always clear and could be abused so we will have more specific and objective rules”, he added. So far, clearly defined baggage restrictions only concern TGV Ouigo, low-cost trains, trains without twelve cars and where tickets are non-refundable. “Our customers as well as our agents face safety issues on board (falling suitcases) or traffic problems”Also defended SNCF.

In case of non-compliance, a fine of 50 euros is imposed. Some special bags are still authorized to pass as bulky bags, such as strollers, scooters, musical instruments or even skis, snowboards and bicycles stored and folded into the bag. SNCF gives users until September 15 to familiarize themselves with this measure before imposing fines.

