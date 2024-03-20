Snacking: This very bad habit that can be fatal

Not enough time, stomach still full from the first day, wanting to lose weight… there are many reasons to skip breakfast. According to Craddock statistics, 30% of children (25% of 3-11 year olds and 40% of 12-14 year olds) and 20% of adults do not eat breakfast every morning. These past years, The French increasingly do not eat before going to school or work.

However, this bad habit can have significant consequences on your health. More generally, Chinese researchers have shown that popular intermittent fasting is not without risk. According to them, people who eat for more than eight hours during the day are 91% more likely to have this. die of cardiovascular disease Those who eat for 12 to 16 hours.

Is skipping breakfast bad for your health?

“We were surprised to find that people who followed a time-restricted diet were more likely to die from heart disease, Dr. Shanghai Jiao Tong University. Victor Zhong replied. Although this type of diet is popular because of its potential short-term benefits, our research clearly shows that shorter meal times are not associated with longer life.”

“It is critical that patients, especially those with heart disease, are aware of the link between an eight-hour eating window and an increased risk of cardiovascular death.”, professional assurance. For this study, researchers tracked eating habits and Health records of 20,078 adults with a mean age of 49 years.

Intermittent Fasting: A Beneficial Diet?

In an eight-year average, 2,797 people died, 840 of them from heart disease. People who reported eating only every eight hours were almost twice as likely to die from heart disease as those who ate longer.

Popular with stars like Jennifer Aniston or Hugh Jackman, intermittent fasting has a positive effect on metabolism. Previous research has shown that time-restricted diets can actually improve blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol in the short term. Doctors therefore urge not to over-interpret the results of the Chinese study.