Skull and Bones will travel in total peace for two months only: Sea of ​​Thieves is preparing to make its way to PS5

This is news that will do no business of skull and bones! When a Ubisoft title has just embarked on a massive treasure hunt, it has to change its cruising speed. Gradually, a galleon of skulls and bones is caught. Even if the threat is not yet in the series, the latest creation of the French publisher may already see the black flag of another fierce crew from Microsoft.

Skull and Bones will clash with other crews in their quest for treasure

In recent weeks, there has been a small earthquake in the world of video games. While refining its strategy in the gaming sector, Microsoft hinted that some of its exclusive games might be ported to other platforms. A few hours ago, we got confirmation of this, which caused a bunch of rumors to buzz on social networks. Among the lot, there’s one title that risks damaging French publisher Ubisoft’s latest release, Skull and bones.

After years and years of development, punctuated by numerous difficulties, Skull and bones Finally weighed the anchor and hoisted the sail to the stall. Unfortunately, we can’t say that Ubisoft’s ocean campaign has made a good impression since its launch, although a few reviewers have taken the time to highlight some of its merits.. However, players quickly formed an opinion and we followed the whole trend with particular enthusiasm. As if that wasn’t enough, a huge wave is fast approaching and may overturn Ubisoft’s game.

It’s no longer a rumor: Sea of ​​Thieves is indeed coming to the PlayStation 5 console

The wave in question? Publication of Sea of ​​Thieves…on the PlayStation 5 ! As rumored and suggested by messages from the development studio on social networks, Xbox and PC exclusivity will follow a trend that will lead it to the PlayStation ecosystem. In addition to confirming this unexpected arrival, we also had a release date. And at least we can say that this launch will not really do its business Skull and bones Who only have a few weeks of peace before being joined by another crew armed with teeth.

As revealed by the social networks of Sea of ​​Thieves, the release is actually planned for spring. Troubled by messages from all sides, the developers finally released the long-awaited information: It will be April 30 ! Along with this revelation, the teams at Rare Studios took the time to explain why this new step was so important. Sea of ​​Thieves. Because, let’s recall, The game has been available for almost six years and is steadily increasing in popularitySo much so that PlayStation players are already on deck to embark on this thrilling adventure.