Skins, a new source of concern among youth

A recent study highlights the type of social pressure and harassment among young gamers linked to the acquisition of items and skins in online games. This event highlights the effects of digital consumption on the youth.

Among the ubiquity of digital devices youth40% of 4-year-olds already have their own device, indicating early immersion The digital world. This integration, although it marks an evolution compared to previous generations, is not an exemption risks. The negative experiences As online harassment affects most Young users.

At the same time, the INSERM study characterizes the fear associated with exposure to screens, showing that their impact on children’s cognitive development is limited, and often influenced by it. Usage context Not just by screen time. However, in a context where forcing Own the latest items Online games lead to virtual games social exclusion and harassment, it becomes important to rethink the way we regulate digital use among young people.

Have rare skin? A dream that can become a nightmare for young players

Researchers Kamila Knutsen Steines and Clara Julia Reich of Oslo Metropolitan University in Norway pointed out. Aggressive marketing strategy Used by game developers. They constantly put Ads that are hard to ignore For young players. This strategy Shows that video games aim constantly Children by Personal Marketing Strategy. They amplify their need for belonging and personal difference. This ubiquity of marketing is sometimes linked to marketing practices misleadinghighlights the lack of regulation and protection for Young users.

On the same topic – Instagram: Parents exploiting their children on the social network, Meta will know and allow it to happen

The study highlighted concrete cases where children were Victim of harassment or social exclusion because of them Inability to follow trends When it comes to skins in games. Some children’s testimonies show that they are Marginalized Or make fun of Considered unfashionable or undervalued by their peers for not having the latest cosmetic items. Competitive environment around Virtual wealth Puts extra pressure on young players, sometimes forcing them excessive spending To avoid this annoyance, thus highlights Serious psychosocial consequences Consumer culture in online games.

Source: partner.sciencenorway