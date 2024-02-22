Sixteen are known to have qualified for the 1/8 finals

This Thursday was the return play-off of the Europa Conference League. While Maccabi Haifa had already secured their ticket for midweek against La Gentoise (1-0/1-1), three teams had composted their ticket earlier in the evening. Dinamo Zagreb, 1-0 winners of Real Betis Balompi in the first leg, resisted (1-1) while Servet Genev Bulgarians faced Ludogorets Razgrad (1-0 after 0-0 in the first leg). However, it was more tense between the Norwegians of Bodo/Glimt and the Dutch of Ajax Amsterdam. After a 2–2 first leg and extra time, a 2–1 victory allowed Gödenzonen to qualify.

Big 4-1 winners in the first leg, Sturm Graz easily confirmed against Slovan Bratislava (1-0) and qualified just like Molde who defeated Legia Warsaw (3-2/3-0). Olympiacos also secured against Ferencváros (1-0/1-0). Finally, the Belgians (2-2/2-1) qualified in a duel between Eintracht Frankfurt and Union Saint-Guillois. All these teams join Lille, Maccabi Tel-Aviv, Viktoria Plzen, FC Bruges, Aston Villa, Fiorentina, PAOK Salonika and Fenerbahce. The draw for the Round of 16 of the Europa Conference League will take place tomorrow at 1pm.

16 qualified for the 1/8 finals of the Europa Conference League

