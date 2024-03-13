Six players not retained for Crunch

Zapping Fifteen World 6 Nations Calendar 2024

As with all weeks of preparation for the French XV, the team management announced the names of the released players this Wednesday. And once again, there are no real surprises about the six names that make this list.

Tuilgi and Walkie are not preserved

Antoine FrischThe surprise in this week’s list of 34 will return to Ireland. Posolo TuilagiCured, but not preserved, viz Cameron Walkie, whose release caused some controversy last week as he was scheduled as an extra at Cardiff but has asked his club to be available for the Racing 92-Toulon match on Sunday evening. RCT was then deprived of Esteban Abadi, who took his place among the additional players in the France group.

Antoine Haastoy, Emilion Galeton and Danny Prisso complete the list of players who are not retained. Which confirms that we should have the same team against England that fielded in Wales.