Sir Jim Ratcliffe teases Manchester City and Liverpool

Sir Jim Ratcliffe waited until Manchester United entered the capital and finally formalized his ambitions to display publicly. And if the Red Devils’ new strongman has promised no sparkle next season, he admits his aim is to steal the spotlight from Manchester City and Liverpool, two of Man United’s rivals.

“We have a lot to learn from our noisy neighbor (Manchester City) and another neighbor (Liverpool). After all, they are our enemies. There’s nothing I like better than knocking them both off their perch. (…) This is not a ten-year plan. If this is a ten-year plan, supporters will run out of patience. But this is definitely a three-year plan. It is not fair to think that Manchester City will play as good football next season as they did against Real Madrid last year. And if we give people false hope, they will be disappointed. So I think the main thing is our path, so people can see that we are making progress. I think the club will celebrate its 150th anniversary in 2028… If our path takes us to a very good place in that time frame, we will be very happy about that. Making Manchester United the best football team in the world is not easy »He believed in the comments relayed by him Telegraph.

