Simplify your lawn maintenance with the TITAN Self-Propelled Mower!

Robust, efficient and reliable, the Thermal Mower is the perfect tool for any gardener who wants to maintain their lawn impeccably or practice mulching (grinding grass very finely without clumping). With Brico Depot, explore the benefits of this self-propelled thermal mower.

Why choose a self-propelled mower?

Self-propelled lawn mower stands out for its ability to propel its wheelsThus reducing your efforts.

His maneuverability is a great assetEspecially compared to push mowers which can be less effective on sloping terrain or wet lawns.

Additionally, these self-propelled mowers are ideal for:

there Sowing on flat land Or large areas;

Or Lawn maintenance on uneven terrain;

on uneven terrain; Easy recovery of remains mowing for manure;

TITAN Self Propelled Petrol Mower: The Quality Choice!

Offered by Brico Depot, this mower Equipped with 166 cm³ LONCIN 4-stroke engineDesigned to maintain range surfaces Up to 1200 m².

It makes it easier to cut thanks to that 51 cm cutting width and its cutting height adjustable in 6 positions (2.5 to 7.5 cm).

Device Provides 3 in 1 functionality : storage, side discharge and mulching, which makes it particularly versatile.

Storage bins, With a capacity of 65 LEliminates any concerns about the volume of clippings.

This model is available at Brico Depot Priced at €225.00.

Mulching: Plus One of the TITAN Self-Propelled Mower!

Equipped with mowers Mulching option saves up to 30% mowing timeCutting and distributing grass blades on the lawn without extra effort.

This method eliminates the need to collect and recycle grass clippingsWhile reducing fertilizer costs, as clippings naturally enrich the soil.

Mulching promotes the formation of organic matterThus the fertility of the soil increases.

Nutrients in herbs Improve soil quality by developing healthy ecosystems.

Yet it is It is recommended to avoid mulching if the lawn has insects or weedsAnd dispose of clippings after pruning.

