Simon is worried about Griezmann’s health

A complicated evening for Atlético Madrid from start to finish! For the round of 16 first leg of the Champions League, Colconeros took to the pitch of Inter Milan, one of the most in-form teams in Europe at the moment. For 90 minutes, the Madrilenians bore the brunt of the Italians’ onslaught, finally breaking through at the end of the match with Marko Arnautovic’s opportunistic goal after Lautaro Martinez’s disallowed strike.

Simon hopes for a sprain

In addition to this loss, the Spaniards saw Antoine Griezmann go off injured before the Milan goal. An ankle injury forced him to leave the team for the last ten minutes. After the match, Diego Simeone was asked about his player’s health, and he wasn’t necessarily reassuring: “Let’s hope it’s a sprained ankle,” he said. – he simply said at a press conference. Also note the injury exit of another Frenchman, Marcus Thuram, who is apparently injured in his hamstring. A complicated evening for the blues, except for Benjamin Pavard, author of a great performance.

