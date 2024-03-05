“Significant progress” toward ceasefire, Netanyahu under pressure on humanitarian aid to Gaza… This Monday, March 4, what to remember from the Hamas-Israel conflict… “Liberation

In a report, the UN says it has reasonable grounds to believe that the victims were raped on October 7. The United Nations has been criticized for being too slow to respond to rape and sexual violence, which Israel accuses Hamas of perpetrating on October 7, during which UN Special Representative on Sexual Violence Pramila Patten, along with experts, traveled early in the conflict. Israel and the West Bank for two and a half weeks in February. Based on the information collected “From multiple and independent sources, there is good reason to believe that conflict-related sexual violence took place in several locations on the outskirts of Gaza during the October 7 offensive, including rape and gang-rape in at least three locations.” This indicates a report published on Monday March 4, including on the Nova Festival website.

UNRWA has accused Israel of “torturing” the arrested staff. The UN Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) this Monday, March 4, accused the Israeli authorities of committing acts of “atrocities” against some of its staff in the Gaza Strip, according to a press release. “Some of our staff reported to UNRWA teams that they were forced to confess under torture and ill-treatment.” When they were “Questioned about relations between UNRWA and Hamas and involvement in the October 7 attack on Israel,” Refers to the UN agency, which Israel uses for its part “Over 450 terrorists” in Gaza.

Hamas says it does not know who is alive or dead among the hostages in Gaza. Worrying news. Since the bloody attack by the Palestinian Islamic movement in southern Israel on October 7, Hamas has not known who among the hostages is alive or not. “We don’t know exactly who among them is alive or dead, killed by (Israeli) strikes or hunger.” A member of the movement, Bassem Naim, made the assurance this Monday, March 4, from Cairo. “Prisoners are held by several groups in different locations,” he added. About 250 people were abducted and taken to Gaza during the October 7 attack in Israel.

WHO counts ten children who died of malnutrition in a hospital in Gaza. a situation “Quite Strange”. These are the words used by a team from the World Health Organization (WHO) to describe what they saw this weekend. She visited two hospitals north of the Gaza Strip and warned about the situation this Monday, March 4 “(The) Al-Awda Hospital was particularly terrible, one of the buildings of which was destroyed.” The team also visited Kamal Adwan Hospital, the only pediatric hospital north of the Palestinian enclave, and reported that it “Full of sick”: “Lack of food resulted in death Of ten children.”

Negotiations are underway to end the fighting. Representatives of Egypt, Hamas, Qatar and the United States continue their talks for a cease-fire in Gaza this Monday in Cairo. “Egypt continues its intense efforts to achieve ceasefire before Ramadan”. which will start on March 10 or 11, Al Cairo News quoted as saying “Senior Officer” from the country. “Negotiations have made significant progress” which resumed in Cairo on Sunday without Israeli representatives, he further mentions this unidentified official. On Sunday, a senior Hamas official said a ceasefire was possible in the Gaza Strip “Within 24-48 hours” If Israel accedes to the demands of the Palestinian Islamic movement. However, the Jewish state is still ignoring the negotiating table, refusing to send a delegation to the Egyptian capital until Hamas refuses to publish a list of living hostages. Israel Times.

Nearly a hundred people have been killed in Gaza after fresh Israeli bombings. During the night from Sunday to Monday, the IDF continued its ground and air fire on several areas of the Palestinian territory, which it has besieged for nearly five months. The intensive bombings killed at least 100 people, most of them civilians, according to the Health Ministry of Hamas, which is in power in the enclave. At the start of its sixth month, the war waged by Hamas has killed 30,534 people in the Gaza Strip and wounded 71,920, most of them civilians, according to a recent ministry report. It also caused a humanitarian disaster there. Hamas’ health ministry reported 16 children dead “Malnutrition and Dehydration” last days

American Vice President urges Jewish state to facilitate entry of humanitarian aid. Kamala Harris slammed Israel on Sunday evening, urging Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to take steps to increase food supplies entering Gaza. “The Israeli government must do more to significantly increase aid flows. There are no excuses,” Delivered the Vice President’s speech. She added that Israel “New crossing points had to be opened” And “shall not impose unnecessary restrictions on the delivery of aid”. Faced with the difficulties of transporting humanitarian aid by road into the region sealed off by Israel, the United States on Saturday carried out the first airdrop of food in a joint operation with Jordan.

The UN fears a “very widespread conflagration”. UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Tarck said Monday before the Human Rights Council in Geneva “Very concerned that in this tinderbox, any spark could lead to an even bigger conflagration”. The UN High Commissioner added that “This will have ramifications for all countries in the Middle East and many others beyond.”. He cited two examples where the conflict between Israel and Hamas already has regional implications: Lebanon and Yemen. is”Military increase in southern Lebanon between IsraelHezbollah and other armed groups are extremely worrisome. Volker Tark said that 200 people have died in Lebanon. By targeting commercial shipping in the Red Sea in support of Hamas, Houthi rebels are disrupting global maritime trade and driving up commodity prices. is”with a particularly significant impact on developing countriesis”, Concerned Volker TÃ¼rk.

Foreign worker killed by missile in northern Israel near Lebanon. Israeli rescuers on Monday reported the death of a foreign worker killed by a missile in northern Israel near the border with Lebanon. Anti-tank missile hit “Foreign Workers on Plantation”, one of them died and at least seven others were injured, Magen David Adom, the Israeli counterpart of the Red Cross, revealed in a statement. Two of the injured are in critical condition, according to rescuers, who did not specify the victims’ nationalities. The origin of the shots was not immediately known. But since the October 7 war in Gaza between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas, gunfire has been exchanged daily along the border between Israel and Lebanon.

Benjamin Netanyahu is absent from the meeting due to health reasons. The Israeli head of government had to cancel his participation in a security planning meeting around Ramadan this Monday. According to the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, his office explained his absence as he had the flu. Netanyahu was also absent from his cabinet meeting held yesterday.