Sidney Sweeney stunning at the Oscars after party, wearing the same dress as Angelina Jolie twenty years ago

With Fashion Week and its numerous shows finally over, the fashionistas and celebrities in attendance in Paris have left the French capital’s front rows and social evenings to return to the glitz and glamor of the red carpet ahead of the Oscars 2024. This is especially the case Sidney Sweeney Who went to Hollywood to attend the most prestigious event of the film industry and created a sensation with her look. And for good reason: Invited to the Oscars after party hosted by Vanity Fair, the actress paid a fashionable and sensual tribute to one of her elders, Angelina Jolie.

Sydney Sweeney: She Pays Glamorous Fashion Tribute to Angelina Jolie in Mark Bower Dress

Especially glamorous in front of the 2024 Oscars photocall after party, Sidney Sweeney The designer wore a matching off-white satin dress stolen from Marc Bauer’s archives. Besides its chic and sheer sensuality, there is nothing unfamiliar about this dress: in 2004, twenty years ago, it was Angelina Jolie who wore it to present the Oscar for Best Design.

In summary, a successful fashion homage with a modern twist imagined by Sidney Sweeney And her stylist Molly Dixon: The gorgeous river necklace worn by Angelina Jolie has been replaced by a trendy three-row model by Messika.

Sidney Sweeney: A striking and very American style in the city and on stage

If her talent as an actress is no longer in doubt, Sidney Sweeney In another field: fashion. Indeed, from her debut on the red carpet, the blonde actress revealed Euphoria She never ceases to dazzle us with her glamorous and sultry looks in her every appearance. An example of getting inspired without moderation!

