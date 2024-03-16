Showtime and save $10 💰🔥

Princess Peach is finally starring in her own Nintendo Switch game, Princess Peach: Showtime, which launches March 22 for Nintendo Switch. Although the game is still a week away from release, you can already get the physical version at a discount by pre-ordering it from Geek Alliance. A special pre-order offer lowers the price of Princess Peach: Showtime to just $50 (was $60), but in return, orders won’t ship until after the game’s release and can take up to a week to arrive.

It’s rare to get a pre-order discount for Nintendo-published Switch games, so the deal is worth it if you’re willing to wait. Just make sure to place your order quickly, as stock is limited and the deal will disappear if the retailer is out of stock.

If you want to pre-order the game but want to receive it early, you can also pre-order it at several other retailers, including Best Buy, which offers exclusive diorama bonuses.

Princess Peach: Showtime is an action-adventure game where Peach wears different costumes with unique abilities that help her solve puzzles, mini-games and other challenges. Check out our latest Princess Peach: Showtime preview to learn more about the game. A demo is also available on the Nintendo Switch eShop.

The game marks the first time that Princess Peach has starred in her own game since 2006’s Super Princess Peach on the Nintendo DS. It is also notable as one of the few upcoming Nintendo Switch exclusives announced for the rest of 2024, along with Endless Ocean. : Luminous and the remaster of Paper Mario: The Millennium Door and Luigi’s Mansion 2.

Princess Peach: Showtime will be released on March 22 for Nintendo Switch.